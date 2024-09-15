Vybz Kartel releases his first single after a decade, Fans go crazy

The video features a glimpse of Kartel’s release from the prison in the beginning, depicting fans cheering and celebrating for him.

The Dancehall singing Sensation, Vybz Kartel released his first single “The Comet” following his imprisonment for more than a decade. The artist released this song on his official YouTube page, Vybzkartelradio on Friday, creating excitement among his fans.

The song is produced by Vybz Kartel Muzik and Kartel himself is part of the official music video shot by CVE. The video features a glimpse of Kartel’s release from the prison in the beginning, depicting fans cheering and celebrating for him.

The official music video and the song ‘The Comet’ mark the artist’s comeback and a relief to its fans waiting to groove on his beats again. The lyrics of the song also featured the singer’s experience in one of the lines.

“Prison Did hot but out a road di heat worst, I have my opinion nuh need yours,” He wrote.

Vybz Kartel who is also referred to as one of the most controversial artists of the Caribbean is a Jamaican Dancehall legend. He has been known for his blockbuster singles creating sensations across his fans.

Vybz Kartel was notably sent behind bars back in 2011 as he was found guilty in a murder case. The artist was however convicted in 2014 and since then he has been living in prison, until his release in July 2024.

The artist upon his release was welcomed by hundreds of his fans cheering and celebrating to witness their favourite singer live again after a wait of more than a decade.

Upon his release, Kartel is trying each and every move to bring back his popularity among the audience and build his presence among them.

He recently announced his first concert in Jamaica upon his release. The concert which is set for 31st December will be celebrated as the artist’s night on New Year’s Eve. However, the artist has also signed an agreement with Guyana Guyana-based music company named Hits and Jams Entertainment for his future concerts.

This is to be noted that the artist’s concert has been pending at the island nation since 2011. The artist said that he didn’t attend one of the government-supported concerts, to which a ban was imposed on his music and he vowed not to visit the country again.

However, the situation took a surprising turn, as upon his release the artist reversed his own words while sharing a video on his official Instagram handle noting his upcoming show in Guyana.

The newly launched song by the Jamaican artist is going crazy over the internet as it is receiving great appreciation from fans for its audacity.

One of the users in the comment section of his official YouTube video noted, “What a time to be alive to finally see Vybz Kartel in a music video for the first time in so many years. Happy to see World Boss Happy Again!”

Another user noted Kartel as the best dancehall artist while saying, “Anyone listening in the year 2090 and above, just letting you know this is and was the best dancehall artist, Vybz Kartel, and I am here enjoying his music.”