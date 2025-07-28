Jamaica Nears Five-Year Election Mark, But No Date Announced Yet

Under Jamaica’s constitution, Parliament must be dissolved five years after its first sitting.

Jamaica: Nearly five years after the 2020 General elections, Jamaicans are now waiting for a date to be announced for the next general elections. Despite approaching the end of the constitutional term, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has not yet revealed the date for the next elections, which has raised questions across the political landscape.

Under Jamaica’s constitution, Parliament must be dissolved five years after its first sitting. For the current administration, that deadline falls on September 15th, 2025. Once dissolved, an election must hold in three months. That means the latest possible date for the next general elections is sometime in or before December 2025.

Prime Minister Holness has not yet set a date for the general elections, but his Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has already declared it is in full campaign mode. In June, Holness told supporters the party is preparing for victory and is all set to ready to face3 voters head on.

Meanwhile, the opposition People’s National Party (PNP) is being more direct towards their approach to elections in Jamaica. PNP leader Mark Golding and other top officials have been publicly pressuring the Prime Minister to announce the election date, while framing the delay as political maneuvering.

During some of the recent rallies, PNP has made its message loud and clear, “Call it Andrew.” Golding has also warned that if the Prime Minister won’t act, the constitution will force him to refer to the September 15 deadline when parliament must dissolve regardless of what Holness decides.

PNP General secretary Dayton Campbell even called out JLP accusing them that they have been trying to buy time while holding onto power for as long as legally possible.

Beyond the party politics, the elections in Jamaica are being closely monitored by the elections commission, voters and experts. The lack of a confirmed date has started to wear on voters and civic groups. The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) is preparing for the elections by adding more voters to the list. Approximately 24,000 new voters have already been added to the list which continues growing.

Election experts are however citing their opinions arguing that summer election would make the most sense avoiding the clashes with hurricane season or the starting of the news school term. However, others point out that the elections will take place in early September like how they were conducted in 2020.

Notably, Jamaica has a long history of flexible election timelines. Elections in past have taken place in December (2011), February (2016), and September (2020), which cite that there is no strict pattern but what suits the government.