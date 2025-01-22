How Kyle Clifford planned the murder of BBC commentator’s wife and daughters?

Clifford also stabbed his ex-girlfriend's mother, who is the wife of a BBC commentator, with a 10 inches Butchers knife.

Kyle Clifford the man who fatally stabbed a BBC commentator’s wife and daughters has admitted his doings. One of the commentator’s daughter, was Clifford’s former partner and he was also accused of raping her, which he denied.

Clifford’s meticulous act has left everyone stunned as the 26-year-old tied his ex-girlfriend's arms and ankles with a duct tape before shooting her with a crossbow bolt in her chest. The murder took place at Hunt’s family home in Cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire in July when Louise was home with her mother and sister.

How Kyle Clifford is related to BBC commentator’s wife?

Clifford also stabbed his ex-girlfriend's mother, who is the wife of a BBC commentator, with a 10 inches Butchers knife. He stabbed her knees, hands and back causing her major injuries, which claimed her life.

Louise Hunt’s sister, Hannah Hunt, was also shot with a crossbow bolt to her chest by Clifford. Hannah was the one who called the police and was notably alive when they arrived.

She stated to the police officials that she fears that she will die as she has been shot along with her sister and mother. He immediately entered headlines as a search was led to find and detain him after the crime. Following the investigations made by authorities, Clifford was found injured in Lavender Hill Cemetry in Enfield, North London.

He stabbed himself in the chest with a crossbow to take away his own life, however he survived. He was then arrested on 12th July by the police officials.

Who is Kyle Clifford?

However, Clifford has now accepted his crimes and pleaded guilty on Wednesday to murdering all three. The murderer was notably a military servant who served from 2019 to three years.

Although he didn’t admit to his rape charges, the murderer will face a trial for the rape case at the same court later this year. This is also to be noted that he also didn’t accept charges made against him for the murders earlier.