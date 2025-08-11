Aspiration Pneumonitis or Negligence? Trinidad mourns death of 6-year-old Jasher François

An autopsy at the hospital found that he died from aspiration pneumonitis, believed to have been triggered by viral pneumonia.

Trinidad and Tobago: Public outrage was sparked following the untimely death of six year old Jasher François at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital. The child passed away shortly after he was admitted to hospital on August 6, for what is said to have been a mere check up for a minor cough.

An autopsy that was conducted in the hospital concluded that he succumbed to aspiration pneumonitis which they believe was precipitated by viral pneumonia. His parents Aaron and Yhnique François did not concur. They revealed in an emotional video that during Jasher's hospitalization, he was fine and it was only after they administered magnesium sulfate IV that he started becoming worse.

As stated by them, Jasher hurt his hand after he took the medication and at some point also vomited a couple of times before sleeping. His parents were informed by a nurse that the reaction is normal.

In a short while, the six-year old lost consciousness which the medical team tried to reverse but in the end he did not survive. They further added that they were not informed of Jasher’s unstable vital signs since his admission.

Moreover, the parents of the six-year-old have requested for a second independent autopsy. It was performed by Professor Hubert Daisley on August 10 after a short delay. The next day, they reported that the results confirmed their suspicions of foul play, which went against the hospital’s initial autopsy report.

At present, the full second autopsy report has not been made public. Also, Jasher’s funeral is scheduled for August 16, 2025, at the Baptist Ambassadors for Christ Church in St John’s Village, San Fernando.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar orders full investigation

Following the release of a very emotional video by Jashar’s family, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar called for a full and immediate investigation into the issue of the child’s death. She instructed the police that the research should be in-depth, independent and free from any influence by the San Fernando Teaching Hospital or the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).

In addition, Minister of Health of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Lackram Bodoe, confirmed that they have set up an independent investigative team. Also, the SWRHA has initiated its own review and as they extend their condolences to the grieving family, offering them counselling and support services at all times.

PM Persad-Bissessar also noted that the case must be handled in a transparent manner and all facts must be brought to light. The investigation aims to determine whether medical negligence had a hand in the child’s death and to ensure accountability within the public health care system.

Facts verified or rumored

Facts not confirmed yet are declarations by Jasher's parents that their son’s health declined after the use of intravenous magnesium sulfate. This claim has not been verified by the officials, and also the results of a second privately commissioned autopsy which supports their claim has not been made available to the public.