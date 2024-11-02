Cape Air to connect St Kitts and Nevis with St Thomas through new flights

The Cape Air flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays offering enhanced connectivity and comfort to the travellers.

St Kitts and Nevis: Cape Air has announced to extend its operation to the island of St Kitts and Nevis starting 7th December 2024. The flights will operate between St Kitts and Nevis, as well as between St Kitts and St Thomas, US Virgin Islands.

The flight from Nevis will depart at 8:30 in the morning, arriving 10 minutes later that is at 8:40 am. However, the flight from St Kitts will depart at 6:35 in the evening and will arrive in Nevis at 6:45 pm.

On the other hand, the flights from St Kitts to St Thomas will take 65 minutes of travel. The flight will depart from St Kitts at 9:40 am and will reach its destination at 10:45 am. The return flight will depart at 4:30 pm and will arrive at its destination at 5:35 pm.

The tickets for the new flights are available for booking at the official website of the airlines and ticketing agents. Interested travel enthusiasts can look forward to planning their travel accordingly and schedule their trip.

In light of the new service announced, the Minister of Tourism for St Kitts and Nevis, Marsha T. Henderson expressed her excitement for this new service, stating the importance of the initiative in boosting regional travel services.

The Minister stated that the project will boost regional tourism and foster greater economic and cultural ties across the island.

While extending her opinion, and wishes she stated that the airline will greatly enhance inter-island connectivity and will make travel more accessible and convenient for residents and tourists alike.

She added that Cape Air's arrival will be a positive step in making St Kitts one of the most attractive destinations across the region. She stated that the partnership will be fruitful in highlighting the beauty and vibrancy of the island.





