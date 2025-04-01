Trinidad and Tobago: UNC leader Kamla Persad pledges to restore religious funding halted by PNM

She claimed that this bold move was essential in preserving the country’s cultural heritage and creating a more inclusive and diverse nation.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Leader of the United National Congress (UNC), Kamla Persad Bissessar, on the occasion of Eid, visited the Perry Young Road in Princess Town, where she joined the celebrations and addressed the attendees. While addressing, she specifically shed light on the religious funding that was provided under her tenure and assured the citizens that she will continue the same upon victory in the General Elections scheduled for 28th April 2025.

She claimed that this bold move was essential in preserving the country’s cultural heritage and creating a more inclusive and diverse nation. In her address she also criticized the current government for halting the financial support for the religious occasions and promised that UNC will restart these funding.

“We used to give them funding. We would give for Eid, we would give for Diwali, we gave to the churches for every religious celebration. That has stopped, so i commit after twenty eighth, that will begin again,” she stated.

She then specifically emphasized that religious bodies are very important and hence everyone belonging to any religion or race should find an equal place. She highlighted that it is the government’s responsibility to take care of that and provide the people with equal place and funds to take care of their celebrations.

She stated that voters should hold the government accountable for any policy and take action for it. She specifically noted that it is a strong voter turnout that could lead to a significant and meaningful change for the nation. Kamla Persad highlighted that no one should be afraid of speaking against injustice and should ‘stand their ground’ against it.

Leader Kamla Persad emphasized that the financial commitment she is making is not merely an announcement but a reaffirmation of Trinidad and Tobago’s identity as a multi religious society. The leader of opposition ended her address by underscoring the importance of voting and urged everyone to cast their vote smartly on 28th April 2025.