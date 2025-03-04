Canada’s AECON Construction clinches US$47m Contract for Antigua and Barbuda’s V C Bird Airport upgrades

In January, it was reported that the VC Bird International Airport is set to see a massive renovation worth $165 million.

Canadian company AECON Construction has bagged a key contract worth US$47 million for major upgrades to VC Bird International Airport in St. John’s, the capital of Antigua and Barbuda. The work, which will focus on the airport’s runway and parking apron, was confirmed by the chief executive officer of Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority (ABBA) Wendy Francette-Williams who carried out negotiations for a week.

She said while the award of the contract is a key first step, it will be some months before the actual construction kicks off. The next levels will see the negotiation of a contract with AECON and the flagging off of mobilization efforts. The project will mainly look into resurfacing various areas of the runway.

In January, it was reported that the VC Bird International Airport is set to see a massive renovation worth $165 million. The project aims for better aviation management and passenger comfort. It was also said that the government is planning to expand the runway and enhance the airport terminals.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced the project and called it significant for continued growth in tourism, a sector his government has put special emphasis on to transform the island-nation’s economy.

The expansion was announced after 51 flights landed at the VC Bird International Airport in a single day.

The VC Bird International Airport renovation project undertaken by AECON will see resurfacing and aeronautics report to identify the problem areas as part of the preparation for the construction work.

The Toronto-based firm has submitted a bid of US$47 million which covers improvements not only in the airport’s runway but also in the taxiways and apron. Work will also be undertaken for Runway #10 and the fixed base operator facility servicing private jets.

Francette-Williams said initial work on the parking and taxi areas for private jets have already begun. It includes the installation of concrete slabs as part of broader infrastructure enhancement approved by the Antiguan and Barbudan cabinet.

The Browne-led government has received a loan to make substantial upgrades at the airport in St. John’s, and a part of the funds is likely to be utilised to extend the runway at the new international airport in the sister isle of Barbuda.

Barbuda International Airport also on government radar

The prime minister spoke about his government’s plan for the Barbuda airport in a radio programme recently whereby it will invest $15 million in 2025 to improve the new airport on the island, including the extension of the runway and development of a modern terminal.

To boost Antigua and Brabuda’s overall aviation infrastructure, Browne expressed a desire to make upgrades at both VC Bird International Airport and the Barbuda International Airport concurrently.

The VC Bird Airport project seeks to elevate the operational capacity of one of the key airports in the Caribbean, leading to increased air traffic and better experience for travellers.

What people say

People expressed mixed reactions to the news about the VC Bird International Airport’s upgrades. While some welcomed the initiative, many questioned why a foreign company was roped in for the work instead of some local one which they said would help the local economy.

Others said the timeline was far too long which could see the project face setbacks. Another said the government was showing more interest in luxury services when many citizens lacked basic infrastructure.