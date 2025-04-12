St Kitts and Nevis: Citizens defend “The Joy Project” after PAM raises concerns

St Kitts and Nevis: The citizens of St Kitts and Nevis are expressing their outrage towards the People's Action Movement (PAM) who recently came into public attention after they criticized ‘The Joy Project’, a maternal health focused initiative, launched by first lady, Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew.

This initiative has been aimed at supporting mothers and children across the federation, and recently laptops and mobile devices were donated under this scheme. These devices were provided to nurses who serve as the maternal care navigators. PAM in response to these raised concerns of transparency and broader implications of the donation.

However, the party’s response has invited severe criticism to their way as citizens criticised PAM for their tone and intentions towards the people of St Kitts and Nevis. Netizens expressed their dissatisfaction while emphasizing that the project has been launched for the welfare of the people of St Kitts and Nevis.

Netizens come in support

Many users came in support of the project and stated that the government should continue to prioritize the welfare of their citizens.

A user named Denfield Edmeade wrote, “Let the noise makers and the naysayers open their eyes and see the good things are being done within the interest of the children and their health care, we have never had such before until now, Mrs. Diani Jamesha Prince-Drew i must say that you're a blessing to those children, and let who want to talk, talk until they mouth tired!"

Another user wrote, “Are you serious why you are pointing out something that is clearly good for the people. Dear first lady, please don’t bother continuing working for us, we support you.”

When was The Joy Project launched?

Notably, the Joy Project was launched on the World Health Day by the first lady and under this project she has been carrying out several initiatives including the recent renovation of the pediatric centre at the JNF General hospital. The first lady designed a revitalized learning space with enhanced facilities including new TV, books, new flooring, activity books, educational material and more.