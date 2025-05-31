Belize: US National found dead wrapped in sheet

The US citizen was found alive Thursday morning but later discovered dead that night, wrapped in a sheet at his Placencia home.

Belize: Police are investigating the mysterious death of a 64-year-old American national identified as Fred Mason Hoffman, who was found dead wrapped in a sheet at his home on Placencia Main Road on Thursday night.

According to reports, Hoffman was found alive on the same day in the morning, however he was later discovered dead the same day in the night. The police officials said that they were called to the scene at around 9:51pm where they found the lifeless body lying on the floor which seemed like someone had covered the dead body after discovering it.

Early reports from the police department indicate that there were no signs of physical abuse or injuries which could lead to conclude to a foul play. The police authorities stated that a post-mortem will be conducted over Hoffman’s body to conclude to any decision, and a thorough investigation will be conducted to rule out any decision.

Hoffman, notably moved to Placencia in 2017 and was a well-known member of the community. However, the circumstances involving his death have created suspicion among community members, who state that he was a sophisticated man.

However, as the investigations continue in the case surrounding his death, the authorities have urged the residents to come forward and provide any information that could help in finding the cause of death in Hoffman’s case.

The incident has also garnered immense internet attention as community members and users on social media expressed their concerns.

A user named Alva Cadle Ajisafe wrote on Facebook, “Foul play should be suspected immediately if someone went to the trouble of wrapping the body and not reporting it.. or do we think he had a premonition of his death and wrapped himself prior to dying SMH.”

Another user while citing his concerns said, “Sad sad sad situation that's the reason Belize need the USAID to recruit more police officers and soldiers.”