Trinidad: San Fernando Hospital under fire after Bedridden woman suffers fractured arm

Trinidad and Tobago: A family is demanding answers after their bedridden relative who is a cancer patient sustained a broken arm, while she was receiving treatment at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital. The incident allegedly took place on Saturday, 3rd May and since then has sparked an intense outrage as the family still struggles to find answers.

This has raised serious concerns about the patient’s safety and accountability at the public medical facility. Bibi Gunness, the patient was admitted to the hospital for an advanced cancer treatment due to her limited mobility. The 65-year-old woman was unable to move independently, which raised questions and created confusion among the family and locals of how this injury may have occurred under medical supervision.

The family stated that when they visited Gunness as a daily ritual, they found an unusual detail, a swelling on her right arm. After repeated inquiries by the family, the staff confirmed that the arm was fractured.

While the family has been demanding answers from the hospital authorities, they have remained silent offering no clear explanation. The family of Gunness is now demanding answers for the irresponsibility, demanding a proper investigation. The family has also urged the authorities to check CCTV footage or any related evidence to provide justice into the matter.

Locals cite concerns and extend support to Gunness

On the other hand, locals have also extensively extended their support towards Gunness and to provide her justice.

A user named Nay Vr shared a personal experience from the same hospital in a comment made on Facebook, “My mother was hospitalized with cancer for 1 month in the San Fernando hospital, and during visiting hours, which were from 4 to 5, they would distribute food to the patients, and the patients who couldn't eat alone, they would come back and pick up the food. They don't care if the patient eats or not, if the patient uses a diaper for their needs, they don't help them clean up or change. They are very inhumane in there.”

Another user named Bev A C Petbay wrote, “Patients have no assistance in these hospitals. Nurses leave medication food next to them they go to the bathroom on their own whether they need assistance or not ...God help any patients who can't see about themselves in the public hospitals.”

Many others cited that interrogations should be made for the patient to find out what exactly happened to her. However, the authorities or the family have not yet spoken over the same.