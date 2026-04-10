Air Canada to launch direct Barbados–Halifax flights from December 2026

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. announced the move as a step to enhance connectivity, with Air Canada set to operate a 177-seat Boeing 737 MAX 8 on the route.

Barbados: A new non-stop service has been announced between Barbados and Halifax by Air Canada last week to meet the demand of the travellers. The service will operate once a week that will be every Thursday and starting on December 17, 2026.

The announcement was made by Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, describing it a great step in enhancing connectivity and unlocking new opportunities. Air Canada’s 177-seat Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft will be used for the services between the two countries.

According to the BTMI officials, Barbados received steady growth from the key regions of Canada including Ontario, Quebec, Western and Atlantic Canada. Andrea Franklin, CEO of BTMI noted that the service has a broader impact on the airlift sector of Barbados and the arrival of the visitors.

She noted, “With this new nonstop service, Barbados continues to strengthen its position within the Canadian market. It will enhance ease of travel while reinforcing its reputation as a premier Caribbean destination.”

The route is also expected to drive incremental growth, support tourism stakeholders and further solidify the island’s long-standing relationship with Canada. It will enhance their connection with each other, prompting people to enhance their Caribbean experience by visiting easily.

The Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding Edghill added that this is a great milestone for the country. He also acknowledged the role of the airline in bringing the route to fruition.

“We are extremely pleased to see the introduction of this new service and extend our sincere thanks to Air Canada for its continued confidence in Barbados as a destination.” He further explained that increasing airlift and improving accessibility to the island remains a key priority of the ministry and the new route is directly aligned with their overall strategy for the destination.

He said that the ministry will continue to explore other opportunities both in their key markets and emerging markets to ensure that they are well- positioned to stimulate sustainable growth for Barbados.

Barbados has also received expanded capacity on Air Canada from Toronto and increased frequency from Montreal. In the last 45 years, 2025 remained the highest visitor arrival years for Barbados from Canada.

Over the past 18 months, Barbados has taken different steps to amplify its presence in Atlantic Canada through engaging trade partners and consumers.