Barbados to host Princess Cruises homeporting for 2027–28 season

Barbados will serve as a key homeport with more than 30 voyages planned, offering travellers the option to start and end their Caribbean cruises on the island.

Barbados: The homeporting season is all set to start for Barbados for 2027-2028 cruise season after Princess Cruises announced its schedule for the country. The Tourism Marketing added that the interporting will be reintroduced between the Port of Bridgetown and San Juan commencing winter season.

Barbados will serve as the second homeport for Princess Cruise's expanded 2027 and 2028 Southern Caribbean programmes. It will also offer travellers the option to begin and end their trip on the island.

In the homeporting, over 30 voyages have been scheduled that will be held across 15 captivating Caribbean countries. The programme will include Crown Princess which will be sailing January through March 2027. It will also include Emerald Princes that will be sailing November 2027 through March 2028.

On the homeporting cruise, the itineraries will be prepared according to the demand. It will range from six to nine nights, with the majority being seven night sailings. It will offer guests a fantastic opportunity to discover the rich culture, natural beauty and warm hospitality of Barbados both before and after their cruise.

The development also reintroduced inter-porting between Bridgetown and San Juan, aiming to strengthen the position of Barbados as the number one cruise homeport in the Southern Caribbean.

Tia Brommes, Senior Business Development Officer of BTMI expressed delight and announced the success of their efforts to bring back interporting between the Port of San Juan and the Port of Bridgetown. She added that the homeporting will begin within their North American cruise line partners, aiming to enhance the appeal of the destination.

Barbados stands as the second largest home port in the Caribbean, and this achievement is counted as a super significant win for destination Barbados with Princess, who will now be conducting partial turn around operations commencing this coming winter.

The homeporting will bring new tourism opportunities for Barbados, expanding new employment offerings for the citizens of the country.