Roseau Christmas Village opens with grand celebration

Roseau, Dominica: The much-awaited Roseau Christmas Village opened with grand ceremony and celebration at Botanic Gardens on Saturday. With carols and dance, the village invited the vendors and citizens to celebrate the spirit of Christmas and festive vibes with loved ones and families.

Melissa Skerrit, Parliamentary Representative of Roseau Central invited the citizens to visit and enjoy and businesses to setup their booths and enhance their businesses. The entertainment during the Roseau Christmas Village will be offered by local artistes such as original Rough and Ready Band and DJ SHIL.

The Santa Experience will be hosted in Dominica where children will interact with Santa and its friends and receive gifts through a Christmas spirit. Under the theme- “Love, Joy Peace,” the Christmas Village will provide an opportunity to shop local offerings such as clothes, bags, necklaces and others, eat authentic cuisine of Dominica and then enjoy games with their children in fun events.

Christmas Village will open from 6 pm to 11 pm from Monday to Thursday and from 6 pm to 12 pm from Friday to Sunday. It will run through December 31, 2024, and culminate with the celebration of New Year’s Eve. The village will feature music, entertainment, gift shops, local crafts, food and beverages.

The fun zone for kids will be located in the village where Santa will be present at the Botanic Gardens for children. It will offer gifts and provide entertainment to the audience from Dominica and from across the globe who will visit to celebrate the Christmas.

A total of 55 vendors have registered for Christmas Village with different booths and host the biggest Christmas Shopping Event. In the Elf Village, the vendors will include Twinkingly Tastes and Fun Zone, Sugar Sparkle Corner, Bubbles Fun Pak, KG Toy Store, KLG Fun Zone, Multiverse Experience, A and K Supplies, GLO Bubbles, The HIVE, LA SWEET Surprise Box, Shiny Treasures, Des Candy World, Tatts for Totts.

In the vendors such as Santa’s Workshop, the shops will include Faite Min Designs, Tiani’s Collections, Mimi’s Crochet, Kee Operations, Glitter Pop, Love in Productions, Da Collections Born Dominica, Pinkebelle Creations, Nature Blends Exotics Dominica, Toddler’s Fashion Spot in Beyond, Jayjay’s Decor, Bezzee La Mini Mart, Exquisite Gifts Plus, Navya The Brand Accessories and Decor, Holly Jolly Treasurest.