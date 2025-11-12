Air Canada and British Airways set to operate flights to St Kitts in summer 2026

Air Canada will operate weekly flights from Toronto Pearson to St. Kitts and Nevis every Saturday from November 15, 2025, to April 25, 2026, with aircraft AC1856 and AC1857.

St Kitts and Nevis: Air Canada and British Airways have announced revised airlift schedule for Robert L Bradshaw International Airport, St Kitts and Nevis. The updated flights will be operated from Canada and UK to the Federation through the summer season 2026, aiming to elevate the connection in the Caribbean region.

Air Canada

Air Canada is all set to operate flights from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Robert L Bradshaw International Airport, St Kitts and Nevis on a weekly basis. The flights will be operated every Saturday from November 15, 2025 to April 25, 2026.

Aircraft AC1856 will provide services of the flights from Toronto to St Kitts and Nevis with a departure time of 9: 30 am and an arrival time of 3: 25 pm. Second aircraft AC1857 will serve as the return flight and will operate with a departure time 4: 20 pm and an arrival time 8: 50 pm.

The daylight time in the US has come into effect through November 2, 2025 and the standard time through which flights will be operated will be from November 2, 2025 to March 8, 2026.

British Airways

British Airways has also announced the revised flight schedule for St Kitts and Nevis as two aircrafts will provide service from London Gatwick. The flights will provide service two times a week that will be operated every Tuesday and Saturday. The flight will be operated from October 29, 2025 to July 2026, aiming to enhance connection in the Caribbean.

The aircraft BW2157 will be used to operate flights that will operate from London to St Kitts with a departure time of 9: 30 am and an arrival time of 4: 20 pm. In addition to that, the return flight will be operated from St Kitts to London with a departure time of 6: 00 pm and an arrival time of 7: 45 am.

All these flights will start their operation from November 25, 2025 and will run through April 25, 2026.