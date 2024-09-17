Bath Hotel and Spring House decorated in colours of St Kitts and Nevis flag

The hotel showcased colourful lights using colours such as yellow, red, black, white and green, promoting the vibrant culture of St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: Bath Hotel and Spring House, also dubbed as the Old House is decorated in the colours of the flag of St Kitts and Nevis on the occasion of 41st Independence. The hotel is shown in the perfect blend of art and patriotism, capturing the essence of the country.

The hotel showcased the colourful lights with the use of the colours such as yellow, red, black, white and green, promoting the vibrant culture of St Kitts and Nevis. The celebration for the 41st anniversary of the Independence of the county started in August 2024 with several colourful and vibrant events.

The events were kicked off with the visit of the Federal Cabinet to several public and private schools in different communities. Led by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, the cabinet officials including Minister of Education- Dr Geoffrey Hanley, Minister Samal Duggins, Minister Konris Maynard and Minister Marsha Henderson.

Earlier, PM Terrance Drew visited the schools in Basseterre zone and the students got the chance to meet and interact with the government officials. He talked to the students about their experience in the schools after the commencement of the new academic year.

He also visited East and West zone of St Kitts and Nevis and noted that the tours will enhance the interaction between the students and the government officials. The annual Cabinet Ministers School visits will be concluded on September 17, 2024, with the visits of the ministers to the secondary schools and Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College.

Besides this, the hundreds of the students of the public and private school gathered at the Warner Park in the colours of the St Kitts and Nevis flag to host the Independence Youth Rally. On Friday, PM Drew addressed the rally, and the presentations were also given to promote the non-violent culture in society.

The younger generation was encouraged to get involved in productive activities and work for the betterment of their future. The students performed on the beats played for the significance of the culture of St Kitts and Nevis and outline the ways of leading the peaceful life.

During the rally, exclusive and first of its kind- ASPIRE was launched for the children aged 5 to 18 years and outlined that the citizens under this category will receive $1000.

The National Service of Gratitude and Gospel Concert was also held at the Warner Park Stadium where the members of the Federal Cabinet and other officials extended gratitude to the god for the 41 years of the Independence.