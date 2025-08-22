Guyana’s disciplined forces cast ballots ahead of September 1, 2025 General Elections

Officials must submit their names 10 days before polling day to be assigned to various stations on election day.

Members of the Guyana Defence Force, Police Force and Prison Service exercise their right to vote ahead of the 2025 General Elections.

Guyana: Members of the Disciplined Forces have started casting their ballots today for the upcoming General and Regional Elections which are set for September 1, 2025. Over 10,00 ranks of the Disciplined Services including - Members of the Guyana Defence Force, the Guyana Police Force, and the Guyana Prison Service have the right to vote today.

They are required to do so 10 days before the polling day to remain available for posting at various stations during the day of the elections.

Six political parties will be competing for the general elections 2025. These are - the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), the Alliance For Change (AFC), the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM), the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP), and We Invest in Nationhood (WIN).

Four of these parties have confirmed that they completed preparation for the early voting on Thursday, August 21. They reported that polling agents have been assigned to almost all stations to ensure transparency and smooth running of the elections.

APNU’s Elections Agent, Carol Smith-Joseph, said the party is fully prepared, noting that the People’s National Congress Reform, which is the largest group in APNU, is very much confident of their preparation.

AFC leader Nigel Hughes reported optimism for the party’s campaign. He said, “We are well prepared for tomorrow (Friday).” Moreover, Hughes highlighted the challenges they might face related to FGM’s absence from the national ballot in Regions 7, 8, and 9. In response, AFC Election Agent, Nicola Trotman said that they have distributed ballot boxes this Thursday with agents accompanying them. She added that the verification processes were completed to ensure agents can vote where they are stationed.

FGM leader, Amanza Walton-Desir said that her party is ready for the vote despite its exclusion in some areas. She advised that the party’s agents are present in all 10 regions but noted that the left out areas will benefit the party in Indigenous communities. Also, she shared that the matter will be taken to the court for clarification.

WIN's representative, Odessa Primus, reported that her party has agents at each polling station and is aimed at securing the ballots. PPP/C Election Agent Zulfikar Mustapha and ALP leader Simona Broomes have not yet shared their statements regarding today’s ballots.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) assured that all preparations are made for today’s vote. Deputy Chief Election Officer, Aneal Giddings noted that the commission is ready and that the voting will take place without any disruption.

GECOM confirmed that 6,909 ballots were issued for the Guyana Police Force; 3,106 for the Defence Force; and 466 for the Prison Service. To vote, members have to be 18-years old and over, registered, and included on the Disciplined Forces voters’ list. As for those who did not go to the polls today, they can cast their ballots on September 1 in their home constituencies.