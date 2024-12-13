De’Vondre Campbell faces backlash after refusing to replace Greenlaw in crucial playoff

According to the information shared by the coach of 49ers, Kyle Shanahan, the player refused to enter the game and made a shocking statement that he doesn’t want to play today.

13th of December 2024

De’Vondre Campbell, the renowned San Francisco 49ers Linebacker, in his recent playoff against Los Angeles Rams showed a shocking move as he refused to replace Greenlaw, ultimately leaving the team to face a “loss”. 

According to the information shared by the coach of 49ers, Kyle Shanahan, the player refused to enter the game and made a shocking statement that he doesn’t want to play today. 

This statement sparked rage not just among the team members and the coach but among entire football fans. The internet users are expressing their views online as they state that he should be suspended and not allowed to play again.  

“Don’t cut him suspend him the rest of season for conduct detrimental so he doesn’t receive any more checks,” a user said on social media.  

Another user said, “He should never get the privilege of playing in the NFL again.” 

Another one said that if he will be in the same team, he would not play within the same team with him, “If it was me, I wouldn’t want to be on the same team with him. The whole team is fighting for survival to get a chance to get into the playoffs and he pulls this? It doesn’t matter if he has a beef with Shanahan and his decisions. You betrayed your teammates. He is probably not going to get a chance to play anywhere else either. No one wants someone like him on their team.” 

Notably, following the incident, coach Shanahan stated that he has never seen such an act in his entire career.  

Since the start of this season, De’vondre Campbell has been starting the game until this time when Greenlaw returned after tearing his left Achilles Tendon in the last season.  

Greenlaw gave an incredible performance in the first half, however after a soreness in his leg he demanded a replacement which was left unfulfilled, ultimately leaving the team to face a loss.  

Campbell notably signed a one-year, $5 million deal in the offseason with the San Francisco as he left Green Bay in March. He had been a professional throughout the season but the recent move by the player has landed him in a position of disgrace. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

LIAT 2022 Unveils Inaugural Flight Schedule for August
News

LIAT 2020 Unveils Inaugural Flight Schedule for August

Friday, 13th Dec 2024

IGS 2024: Day 4 kickstarts in Nevis, extends warm welcome to distinguished guests 
News

IGS 2024: Day 4 kickstarts in Nevis, extends warm welcome to distinguishe...

Friday, 13th Dec 2024

Flash Flood Watch in effect for Barbados
News

Weather threat still looming Caribbean: Flash Flood Watch in effect for B...

Friday, 13th Dec 2024

Bog Walk police probing murder of 32-year-old man. Image Credit: Lawwallet
Trinidad and Tobago

Freeport robbery: 40-year-old victim looted by men in police uniform

Friday, 13th Dec 2024

Air Cargo Carriers Short 360 lands at St Kitts from Nevis
News

Air Cargo Carriers Short 360 lands at St Kitts from Nevis

Friday, 13th Dec 2024

Grenada

Grenada Film Festival set for October 2024; to feature films, workshops,...

Friday, 13th Dec 2024

Caribbean

Caribbean Airlines lands Tortola, ‘4’ weekly flights set to operate

Friday, 13th Dec 2024

Caribbean

Much Anticipated Taste of Caribbean to open curtains today, know particip...

Friday, 13th Dec 2024