De’Vondre Campbell faces backlash after refusing to replace Greenlaw in crucial playoff

According to the information shared by the coach of 49ers, Kyle Shanahan, the player refused to enter the game and made a shocking statement that he doesn’t want to play today.

De’Vondre Campbell, the renowned San Francisco 49ers Linebacker, in his recent playoff against Los Angeles Rams showed a shocking move as he refused to replace Greenlaw, ultimately leaving the team to face a “loss”.

This statement sparked rage not just among the team members and the coach but among entire football fans. The internet users are expressing their views online as they state that he should be suspended and not allowed to play again.

“Don’t cut him suspend him the rest of season for conduct detrimental so he doesn’t receive any more checks,” a user said on social media.

Another user said, “He should never get the privilege of playing in the NFL again.”

Another one said that if he will be in the same team, he would not play within the same team with him, “If it was me, I wouldn’t want to be on the same team with him. The whole team is fighting for survival to get a chance to get into the playoffs and he pulls this? It doesn’t matter if he has a beef with Shanahan and his decisions. You betrayed your teammates. He is probably not going to get a chance to play anywhere else either. No one wants someone like him on their team.”

Notably, following the incident, coach Shanahan stated that he has never seen such an act in his entire career.

Since the start of this season, De’vondre Campbell has been starting the game until this time when Greenlaw returned after tearing his left Achilles Tendon in the last season.

Greenlaw gave an incredible performance in the first half, however after a soreness in his leg he demanded a replacement which was left unfulfilled, ultimately leaving the team to face a loss.

Campbell notably signed a one-year, $5 million deal in the offseason with the San Francisco as he left Green Bay in March. He had been a professional throughout the season but the recent move by the player has landed him in a position of disgrace.