Liam Niles wins under-9 division in primary school sports meet in Barbados

Barbados: A student at the Charles F Broome Primary School, Liam Howard-Niles dominated the under-9 division in primary school sports this year, when he claimed the Victor Ludorum title at his school sports, the Marcia Trotman Zone in the national Primary School Athletic Championships (NAPSAC) and in the finals at NAPSAC.

Eight year-old Liam represented Red House at his school sports this year and won the under-9 boys’ 80m,100m,150m and was third in the cricket ball throw and the long jump. His points earned gave him the award of Victor Ludorum. Liam’s performance was an improvement over 2023 when he placed 3rd in the 80m and 100m and was 2nd in the 150m.

Liam went on to represent Charles F Broome at NAPSAC and in the Marcia Trotman zone meet, he established three new records in the under-9 boys’ 80m, 100m, and 150m races and that gave him his second victor Ludorum title for the year.

As expected, Liam went through to the finals of NAPSAC with ease and claimed his third victor Ludoum title when he won the 80m,100m 150m in his division. The young speedster outclassed his competitors in all three events.

In the NAPSAC finals Liam crossed the line in 11.81 seconds in the 80m to compare with 12.16 seconds from the second place boy and in the 100m he dashed home in 14.76 seconds while the second place boy came home in 15.11 seconds. His dominance continued to show up in the 150m race which he won in 22.19 seconds to defeat the second place boy who got to the line in 22.93 seconds.

Liam who also starts on the school’s cricket team, tried his hand at road tennis while a student at Wesley Hall Infants School. He is a member of the Jumpstart Athletic Program and he trains three times a week with his club.

Liam is competitive and very focused and his interest in sports does not hinder his academic performance. That was observed when he graduated from infant’s school with outstanding results and he is currently working in an age group a year ahead of his age and he averages in the 80s and 90s in all of his subjects.