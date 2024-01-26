Red House Dragons wins Barbados Sports meet, paves path to NAPSAC

Barbados: Red House (Red Dragons) claimed victory when St. George Primary School hosted its annual sports day last week in Barbados. The victory qualifies the team to participate in the NAPSAC.

The Red Dragons amassed 416 points to beat Blue Bolts into second place with 362 points, while Green Machines was third with 304 points and Yellow Jaguars ended in fourth place with 298 points.

At the end of the exciting and competitive meet 11-year-old Machai Greenidge of Green House, earned 30 points with wins in the 400m, 200m and 100m to take the title of Victor Ludorum. The Victrix Ludorum title went to 11-year-old Serena Hope of Blue House, who earned 36 points from wins in the 200 metres and the 600m and second place in the 400m and 100m races.

Several young budding athletes displayed tremendous talent in the various age groups.

In the girls, 5-6 age group division, Kanesha Taylor Nurse of Green Machine topped that division with 20 points, while Maleah Watson of Yellow Jaguars was second with 16 points, and Ashanna Eversley of Green Machine earned 10 points for the third spot.

In the boys’ equivalent, J’Narie Robinson-Alleyne of Yellow Jaguars earned 20 points to win that division beating Jzari Leacock of Red Dragons into second place with 14 points and Rylee Augustine of Blue Bolts into third place with 14 points.

Cassidy Coward, 8 of Blue Bolts who smashed the 100m and 150m in that division ended the meet with 30 points to win that division. Skyleah Moore of Red Dragons was second with 24 points, while Alira Eastmond of Green House secured 12 points for third place.

In the boys’ 7-8 division, Amani Herbert of Red Dragons took the title in that division with 28points while Kazahree Edwards of Blue Bolts was second with 23 points and Giovanni Boyce also of Blue Bolts mustered 18 points for third place.

Nine-year-old Azariah Toppin of Yellow Jaguars showed off speed and promise when she won the 100m, 200m and 300m races in the girls’ 9-10 division to earn 30 points and the title in that division. Janiyah Alleyne of Green Machines was second best with 22 points, and Shekinah Applewaite of Red Dragons earned 19 points to end in third place.

In the boys’ 9-10 division it was Aidan Yarde of Blue Bolts who came out on top with 28 points just ahead of Dondre Jack of Red Dragon who scored 26 points to end in second place. Camron Hope of Yellow Jaguar and Treshawn Cumberbatch of Green Machine both earned 11 points for third position.

Victrix Ludorum, Serena Hope of Blue Bolts also took the title in the girls’ 11-12 division. Ijahrika Mounter of Red Dragon mustered 28 points for second position while Kyla Holder also of Red Dragon and Saraia Harewood of Blue Bolts both secured 14 points for third place.

The boys’ 11-12 division was won by the Victor Ludorum, Machai Greenidge while Rafnee Lovell Red Dragons earned 26 points to end in second place barely edging out Wajeeh Toppin of Yellow House who ended with 25 points to claim the third spot.