Purple Panthers wins St Martins Sports Meet in Barbados

Barbados: The Purple Panthers secured victory in the St Martins Mangrove Sports in Barbados for the fifth consecutive year. The team has collected 476 points for their victory and become the champions of the sports meet.

The Panthers played several games and managed to secure 476 points and become the champions. The second position was secured by Gold House in the sports meet in Barbados. The team managed to secure 452 points in the tournament.

Orange House became the third champion of the sports meet and secured the third position with 351 points.

The Victor Ludorum title went to the under-13 champion, Kevon Harewood, who earned 54 points from victory in the 100m and 800 metres, the cricket ball throw and the long jump. The Victrix Ludorum title went to Amina Brathwaite, who prevailed as the under-13 girls’ champion with 51 points.

Dayna Marshall-Greenidge cannot be left out as she competed admirably with Brathwaite in the girls’ under-13 division. While Brathwaite won the 400m and the 600m from Marshall-Greenidge, the tables turned in the 100m and 200m, which Marshall-Greenidge won from Brathwaite.

Brathwaite also won the long jump and was second in the cricket ball throw, which was won by Marshall-Greenidge.

Brathwaite led her team to victory in the medley relay, in which Marshall-Greenidge’s team settled for second place.

In the under-11 boys’ division, Javonte Best of Gold House earned 32 points to win that title, while it was Gemini Hunte of Orange House who came out on top in the girls’ equivalent with 32 points.

Akyro Bruce scored 34 points to win the boys’ under-9 title, while Kemiyah Boyce of Purple scored 40 points to win the girls’ title in that division.

Netizens expressed pleasure and extended greetings to the school for the victory in the champions of the Sports Meet in Barbados. They added that the students have played well and enhanced their skills through the sports meet.