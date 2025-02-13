Maha Shivratri 2025: Guyana installs 50-foot idol of Lord Shiva at Badrinath Ashram

Guyana: 50 foot statue of Lord Shiva has been installed at the Badrinath Ashram in Guyana to mark the occasion of “Maha Shivratri.” The idol was unveiled to the public on the inauguration of the Ashram on Wednesday at the Spring Garden, Essequibo Coast in Region 2 of the country.

The ceremony was attended by the government officials of Guyana including President Dr Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Minister of Local Government Sonia Parag and others. The celebration featured the imparts of government officials and other organizers, dance and music that outlined the devotion towards the Lord Shiva, one of the most worshipped divinities in the Hindu community.

Guyana's President Dr Irfaan Ali highlights unity among the locals

President Dr Irfaan Ali expressed delight and said that the beautiful Ashram represents the unity among the people of Guyana. He said, “It signifies devotion, love, rebirth, compassion as Hinduism teaches duty and responsibility to society, the community and the country.”

He said that the Ashram will encourage the devotees to fulfill their duties, the duty to build, the duty to care, the duty to expand, the duty to share, generosity and the duty that can teach them to be the best human being, which is significant for the well-being of the main kind.

President Ali talked about the significance of the enhanced leadership and added that no one will come to the ashram if they don’t have trust in the leadership, however, when the trust is placed in the leadership, the leadership must respond to that trust.

He also shed light on the fundamental principles of Hinduism which is enhanced service to Humanity and added, “This is the blessing that we are living in such a beautiful country of diversity where respect and honour is part of our heritage. However, those who seek separation and differences are not seeking the path of humanity.”

Hindu Community in Guyana

President noted that this occasion marks a significant milestone for the Hindu community which is residing in Essequibo and the investment of the government into this is an outer expression of the love and reverence. He said that it is the love and reverence that has allowed Hinduism to blossom in Guyana for the past one hundred ad eighty-seven years which is the large period of time.

President Ali further called it a transformative path and said that it can be easily uprooted if it is not grounded properly, if it is not rooted properly and when a country expands in prosperity, it is very easy for a population to lost its humanity.