Taste of Caribbean: 4 member team brings 5 medals to Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia: The National Culinary Team of Saint Lucia showcased an impressive performance at the Taste of Caribbean event in Miami by winning 5 medals among different categories.

The four-member team which included renowned local chefs, witnessed an outstanding performance leading to this momentous achievement.

Emmany Hippolyte who represented Saint Lucia as a Bartender and won the only gold medal among the Saint Lucian delegation. Hippolyte was alos honoured with the title of 2024 Caribbean Pastry Chef of the year.

The team earned three silver medals which were received by Kayla Joseph in the Junior Chef Competition, and Nevile Joseph in the Senior Chef Competition. Another silver medal was awarded to the delegation for being the Culinary Team of the Year.

Ninus Charlouis, however, brought a bronze medal in Bartending to Saint Lucia. The team was awarded last night in a special ceremony.

Following the outstanding performance that the Saint Lucia showcased at the event, Republic Bank, who is also the sponsor of the event, has specially recognized the team and their efforts through a social media post.

“Congratulations to this outstanding team and their coaches, we are proud to be a sponsor and to support their incredible talent and dedication along with the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association,” they wrote.

Following the great performance by the team at the event, the participants are being praised by social media users who are highlighting this win as ‘incredible’.

Notably, team Barbados won the ultimate title and emerged victorious as the Caribbean Team of the Year in the contest, proving the island’s prowess in culinary delights.

This year the event is celebrating its 25th anniversary under the theme “Celebration of Caribbean Culinary Excellence.” Eight Caribbean nations participated in the event to showcase their regional culinary delights and continue to uplift their cultural legacy.

The participating nations included Barbados, Saint Lucia, the US Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos, Bonaire, and Puerto Rico. The event took place from 18th November 2024 to 20th November 2024.