St Kitts and Nevis to focus on trade local manufacturers, exporters in 2024: Dr Douglas

St Kitts and Nevis: St Kitts and Nevis will prioritize opportunities in the trade sector, enhancement of the local manufacturers, exporters and the legislation for the protection of the consumers in 2025.

Speaking during his budget presentation, Dr Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs outlined these plans for 2025 and said that the focus will be made on the ways of driving economic growth and resilience for their sustainability goals.

Plans for 2025

Being the Ministry of Trade and Commerce, Minister Dr Douglas stated that their commitment will be fulfilled towards the resilient economy in 2025. It will include the implementation of initiatives that are aimed at growing the local producers of the goods and mitigate the dependence on foreign products.

He said that the approach will assist the country to grow the trade exchange by opening new markets for the locals as well as enhance the sustainability in St Kitts and Nevis.

Foreign Relations

Dr Douglas stated that diplomatic ties will be enhanced in 2025 in terms of cooperation and collaboration on several matters of concern. He said that the plans are underway to enhance their footprints in the African and Middle Eastern countries, aiming to drive the growth in the economy.

The countries in these regions will shape the collaboration in renewable energy, tourism and climate resilience that are crucial for the sustainable goals. The relations will also empower the diaspora as Minister Douglas will interact with them and provide consular services to them.

The planning is also in formation to enhance the footprints of St Kitts and Nevis and make it an ideal destination for investment and global partnership, as per Minister Douglas. He noted that these plans will help the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to strengthen their agenda of becoming the world’s first sustainable island state.

Plans for St Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards (SKNBS)

The organization has contributed well to maintaining quality and safety of the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis in 2024. Now, Minister Douglas announced his vision for the board and noted that the efforts will be made for the safety of the consumer and increase the reach of the country at the global platforms.

Minister Douglas outlined that SKNBS will continue providing the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) certification. It is being used for food processing and helps in studying the patterns of the environment.

The Bureau is also expected to develop a branch of its laboratory on Nevis in 2025, aiming to expand their reach and enhance the quality of the health.

Steps taken out in 2024

Dr Douglas has also outlined the plans that were taken by the government in 2024 under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis.

In 2024, Ministry of Foreign Affairs has developed diplomatic ties with several countries included Pakistan, Cape Verde, Palau, Lebanon, and Comoros. Even, the country also signed a visa-waiver agreement with Kazakhstan, aiming to enhance the travel opportunities for the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis.

Besides this, St Kitts and Nevis also implemented the CARIFORUM-UK-EPA for enhancing trade relations and promote the capacity building of the citizens in business. They also enhanced their interaction and relations with partners such as United Nations Industrial Development Corporation, India and Afreximbank for driving economic growth.