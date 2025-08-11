Aaliyah Knight wins title of Miss Grenada National Carnival Queen 2025

Grenada: Miss De La Grenade Industries Aaliyah Knight from Ms. St. John won the title of Miss Grenada National Carnival Queen 2025. She scored highest in different categories and captured the awards for powerful talent performance, stunning evening wear and best interview on Sunday evening.



The event is part of the Grenada Carnival called Spice Mas 2025 which is known for enhancing the local talents of the country. The judges extended greetings to the winner and specially mentioned Aaliyah Knight for her performance in all these events.



The first-runner for the pageant went to Miss Tropical Catering Jelenah Mark, Miss St David who also won the title of breathtaking carnival custom. Her performance won her the title as she also captured Best Beauty with a Purpose award.



The second runner-up is given to Miss Gleneld Germaine La Borde, Miss St Patrick impressed the judges in the swimwear category and charmed her fellow contestants. She also captured the title of Miss Congeniality.



The Queen Show is attended by an exceptional crowd from the corners of Grenada despite the inclement conditions of the weather. The women from different constituencies lit up the stage and showcased great power, grace and brilliance of Grenadian queens.





Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell extended greetings to the winners and the participants who have showcased their talents in different fields. He added that the night filled with true elegance, resilience and Grenadian pride as the energy at the National Stadium never dimmed. PM Mitchell added that the show was a cherished jewel of Spicemas as these wome reminded us all of the power, and grace.

Other participants of the show included: