West Indies Women advances to semi-finals of T20 World Cup, netizens condemns men team

The victory brought excitement among the netizens as they lauded the girls for playing an exceptional game against England.

Caribbean: West Indies women advanced to semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after defeating England by 6 wickets on Tuesday. With victory, the team secured six points in the points table and finished its league stage campaign in the first position.

The victory brought excitement among the netizens as thhttps://associatestimes.com/caribbean/west-indies-captain-rovman-powell-talks-on-caribbean-pitchesey lauded the girls for playing an exceptional game against England. They noted that the boys missed the World Cup after not being able to reach the semi-final round.

Netizens wished the team for victory and added that they should be supported by the Windies Cricket authority for the future. They asked the men’s T20 World Cup to learn from the women’s team and come back stronger in their future games.

West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl first due to which they received the target of 141 runs with the loss of 7 wickets. However, the girls from West Indies chased the target in 18 overs with the powerful half-centuries by Qiana Joseph and Hayley Mathews.

Qiana Joseph made 52 runs off 38 deliveries and Hayley Mathews made 50 runs off 38 deliveries, providing an effective start and perfect ending to the match. The bowlers also supported the team as Mathews took two wickets in her four over spell with 35 runs and Aly Fletcher took three wickets in her four spells with 21 runs.

West Indies women lost only three wickets in the match and showcased class cricket in front of the world-class team. Netizens said that the women will bring world cup in the home and finished the trophy drought for the West Indies as the team has remained quite effective in the cricket world over the years.

West Indies will play the semi-final match against New Zealand on Friday for advancing into the finals of the T20 world. The first semi-final between Australia and South Africa will be held today for determining one of the finalists of the T20 World Cup.

The final of the T20 World Cup will be held on October 20, 2024.