India’s largest spiritual gathering, Mahakumbh Mela turns Deadly: 15 Killed in Stampede

India’s largest spiritual gathering has resulted to one of the most horrific stampede incidents, despite several safety measures. As per reports 15 people are reported dead from the incident.

The incident took place at the Mahakumbh Mela, currently taking place in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. Mahakumbh is one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings, where millions of Indians and those who believe in Hinduism have gathered to take a dip in the holy dip at the Triveni Ghat (A place where three rivers meet).

According to sources, 29th January was one of the special days for the holy dip, throughout the Kumbh. On this day, which is referred to as ‘Mauni Amavasya’, people rushed to the Triveni Ghat and to perform the holy dip which in turn created chaos and became the major cause of the incident.

While 15 causalities have been reported till now, several others were also injured which are now currently being treated at hospitals and nearby medical facilities.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi spoke on the incident and expressed his grief to those who died. PM Modi stated that the local administration is fully engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. He wrote this statement on X.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the state where the Mahakumbh Mela is taking place, also addressed the incident and stated that the situation is ‘under control’.

The authorities swiftly reacted to the incident to control the crowd and prevent any further causality. The holy dip which is being referred to as a ‘Amrit Snan’ was cancelled as officials moved ahead to control the crowd and restricted entry near the ghat.

While the Mahamkumbh has been going off for a while now, no such incident has been recorded as the authorities were able to manage the crowd swiftly. However, on 29th January, it took a disastrous turn as it marked as one of the most populated days in Mahakumbh and the biggest gathering in the world.

This is because, the Mauni Amavasya is considered as one of the most auspicious days of the 6-week event and no one wanted to miss this opportunity. According to early reports approximately 100 million people gathered to visit the Triveni Sangam.

Following this horrific incident, the authorities have tightened up the security and arrangements by including a No vehicle zone beyond allotted parking spaces. A No VIP protocol for dignitaries, ending pass system, and also restricting only one way entry on Pontoon bridges.