World Olympian Lindon Victor attends reopening of two secondary schools after Hurricane Beryl

Grenada: World Olympian Lindon Victor accompanied students at the two secondary schools on their first day at the school after the devastation of Hurricane Beryl. After the completion of repair work, the students have returned to the schools after six months of its shutting down due to the natural calamity.

Lindon Victor addressed the students and encouraged them for their studies, sports and development in their lives. He motivated students by saying that the ups and downs are the phases of life and Grenada faced the downturn during Hurricane Beryl, but now the country is rising again for the bright future of its citizens.

Two secondary schools including Bishop’s College and Hillsborough Secondary School, have been reponed for normal classes as the schools faced destruction due to Hurricane Beryl. Lindon Victor showed his Olympic bronze medal to the students and asked them to take their education seriously.

He said that they should not forget the effects of Hurricane Beryl on the sister isles and referred to it as the factor of motivation for them to rise from the devastation. Olympic medalists stated that this is the time to think about careers and enhanced lifestyle, which will also be helpful in growing Grenada and sister islands that are prone to such climatic effects.

Olympic Medalist Lindon Victor was accompanied by the Sales and Marketing Manager of Huggins Grenada Ltd- Najuma Francis Patrick. During the visit, they also distributed fruit juices among the students at both schools.

Notably, Lindon Victor secured the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics 2024 and achieved milestone for Grenada at the global stage. He also received a heroic welcome in his home country during his return from Paris.

Grenada and the sister isles- Carriacou and Petite Martinique have been hit hard by Hurricane Beryl as they lost their livelihoods and means of earning due to the strong winds and landfall. People lost their homes and loved ones during the natural calamity in June 2024 as it was one of the major hurricanes of the season.

Hurricane Beryl was the result of climate change, as the Caribbean islands are prone to such hazards. From the agriculture sector to infrastructure, people in Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines lost everything due to one-day strong winds, heavy rainfall, and flooding.

Now, Grenada has started its building back strategies and made efforts to construct infrastructure, schools and houses. The support has been provided by several neighbouring and international countries in the form of donations and other supplies.

