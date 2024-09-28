Bad Boys actor Jacob Scipio explores Guyana for first time

Scipio, originally from London, has notable Guyanese roots and this visit marks his first ever journey to Guyana.

Guyana: Jacob Scipio, the internationally renowned actor, known for his roles in Bad Boys for Life and Without Remorse, has been spotted having a great time in Guyana. The actor and writer was recently seen soaking in the natural beauty while kayaking in one of the serene rivers of the nation.

Scipio, originally from London, has notable Guyanese roots and this visit marks his first ever journey to Guyana. The 31-year-old actor seemed enthusiastic about his visit to his roots as he shared his excitement over social media.

“Me and Big Zeeko are about to take the trip we spoke about since we were kids. Guyana, Back to the motherland. For the first time! I'll be posting a bit throughout this momentous occasion so buckle up,” he wrote in his social media story.

Jacob Scipio with his brother

JACOB’S VISITS IN GUYANA

The actor seems to make the most of his time during his vacation as he has been actively visiting several places across the nation. As he arrived at the airport, he was welcomed by the Visit Guyana officials and Guyana Tourism Authority.

Upon arrival, he stated his 24-hour journey as ‘worth it’ as he stated ‘We Made it Home’.

After his arrival, he firstly attended Guyana’s cricket match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League. During his time at the stadium, he was seen as overly enthusiastic and energetic, which truly justified his long-awaited return. He was captured holding Guyana’s flag and supporting the team for their win.

Following his time spent at the cricket stadium, Jacob Scipio attended the all-white party, ‘Seas the Night’, an event hosted by the First Lady Arya Ali on Sunday. He grooved to the cultural beats of Guyana along with his best friend Big Zeeko.

Jacob Scipio during all white party

The next day on Monday, he headed to meet Minister of Tourism Oneidge Walrond, where he was educated about his Guyanese roots and heritage. The Minister presented him with a special token as a honour and memory for him to cherish his visit to Guyana. She presented him with a beautiful local memento.

The next stop for Jacob Scipio was at Queen’s College to have an enjoyable and entertaining session with the students. He went there to meet the students and participated in a lively Q&A session with students, where he shared insights into his journey with them.

He candidly spoke out about the challenges he faced and the valuable lessons he learned, ultimately motivating the students to chase their dreams.

FUN BETWEEN THE NATURE

The Bad Boys actor also recently visited Arrowpoint Nature Resort in Georgetown, Guyana along with his family where he had an amazing kayaking experience. In the stories, Jacob shared on his Instagram, his family including his brother, father, and close friends were seen having a good time.

They were seen enjoying a fun boat ride and engaging with locals to experience their culture and traditions. Jacob danced with some local performers and then they all went for a nice swimming ride near the beach’s shore.

Jacob Scipio having fun with friends and family

Jacob Scipio also shared a glimpse of him tasting sapota, and he referred to its taste as similar to a date. He taught the audience the right technique to eat the fruit and was seen mesmerized by the authentic flavor of the organic produce of Guyana.

The Visit Guyana authorities also shared a glimpse of Jacob planting a tree sapling on World Tourism Day. “Jacob Scipio, the Internationally acclaimed Bad Boys actor, visited the GTA with his family and participated in the exercise,” read the post by Visit Guyana.

AN EMOTIONAL TURN

However, the trip took an emotional turn for Jacob and his family as they relived the memories of his Grand Dad Joe's home in Leguan. The artist shared the picture of the remains and noted it as an emotional day retracing his ancestral steps.

Jacob Scipio at his Grandfather's home

JACOB SCIPIO’S BACKGROUND AND ETHNICITY

Jacob was born on 10th January 1993 in London; however, he is related to Guyana through his father who was a resident of Leguan, Guyana. On the other hand, her mother is English meaning Jacob is half Guyanese and half British.

Jacob always had a great desire to visit Guyana since his childhood along with his brother as he stated during his visit, which came true and it seems he will be creating cheerful memories here, knowing more about his roots.

Jacob has notably played key roles in several movies including The Outpost, Last Looks, Without Remorse, Expend4bles, Last Look, and more. However, his character Armando alongside Will Smith in Bad Boys remains the most appreciated globally, giving him special recognition.

He is also known for his television roles specifically in BBC’s Some Girls, Disney’s As the Bell Rings, and Channel 4’s White Teeth. These roles have led him to receive several awards and recognitions providing him the platform he is on today.

Jacob Scipio with his young fans

Jacob’s visit marks a significant testament portraying the importance of staying connected to your roots, no matter how far one goes.

