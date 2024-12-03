Superman & Lois Series Finale: Public Review

The finale of the iconic DC show came after a three year long waiting period, which ultimately turned out to be a strong conclusion to the series, as it ended each and every story and connection which was built over time.

The finale episode of the Superman and Lois Series is out, and the public is going crazy over the internet. Many are stating it to be a spectacular conclusion while others call it an emotional ending.

The emotion filled last episode aired on 2nd December 2024 on the CW. The episode featured a conclusion of Characters Clark and Lois stories with their eventual deaths.

Superman & Lois Series Finale

Clarke who died in his old age as a human, lives his afterlife where he finds peace with his loved ones. However, a shocking turn in the story, which was also a moment of debate and question was the scene where Clark forgave Lex Luthor as the character died.

The complete series which featured both as enemies made the ending more emotional after the heartfelt gesture by Clark.

PUBLIC REACTION OVER THE ENDING OF SUPERMAN & LOIS SERIES

However, as the finale episode has been released, the public is extending their unbiased views ahead all on the internet.

A user named Anthony Chatman wrote a detailed review of the series finale episode, where he stated that the ending narration was the best heard. The user also added that he will really miss the show, as he extended his gratitude to the entire crew.

“The ending is one of the best I've heard. I'm really going to miss this show and everyone who brought this show to life, the writers, the cast who consistently blew us with their performances. I'll never forget this journey,” the user wrote.

Another user wrote, " Not the ending I was expecting but the ending the series deserved. I was bawling like a baby.”

"Remember guys when this show was announced in early 2020, we didn't want it. We craved for the Kingdom Come series with Brandon Routh. Glad we didn't got it. This Is so much better.” another user recalled the time when the series was launched.

A Facebook user noted the series as ‘Wow’ as he wrote, “As I saw the finale, all I can say is WOW, what an powerful episode? Although I'm a huge fan of Smallville I have to say this is without a doubt the best Superman ever to be on a screen, powerful, fast, and still gentle and loving. Tom Welling was the best Clark, but Tyler is the best Superman ever.”

Another user expressed his dissatisfaction as the series ended and wrote, “I am about to cry. If the rumors are true, then I pray that James Gunn's project never succeeds for taking this wonderful show away from us.”