Five aircraft land in St Kitts and Nevis in one day

St Kitts and Nevis: Five aircraft including three from American Airlines, one from Air Canada and one from United Airlines landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Saturday in St Kitts and Nevis. The 2024/2025 season experienced massive growth in the airlift sector, inviting passengers from the United States market.

The first aircraft from Air Canada, Rouge A319 made its return to St Kitts and Nevis for 2024/2025 season in St Kitts and Nevis. It was seen taxiing at the runway of the international airport, inviting hundreds of passengers.

The second aircraft of the day was from American Airlines as the aircraft 737-800 has arrived from John F Kennedy International Airport, New York into St Kitts and Nevis on Sunday. The airline is scheduled to offer direct flights to the country with non-stop services from the United States market.

United Airlines, another major carrier from the United States has landed in St Kitts and Nevis with its aircraft 737-900 from Newark Liberty International Airport. It also offers direct flights from Newark, adding more seats to the airlift sector of the country.

The fourth aircraft of the day was American Airlines 737-800 arrived in St Kitts and Nevis from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, North Carolina. It brought over hundreds of passengers and taxiing on the runway of Robert L Bradshaw International Airport.

The last aircraft of the day was again American Airlines as A321neo provided service from Miami which arrived at the crowded Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Sunday in St Kitts and Nevis.

All American Airlines aircraft landed at the western apron of St Kitts and Nevis airport while arriving from different sections of the United States.

Notably, in the last week, St Kitts and Nevis experienced growth in the airlift sector with flights arriving from different countries. On Friday, Trans Anguilla Airways BN2 Islander touched down in the country from home base Anguilla.

In addition to that, American Airlines A321 neo touched down from Miami at St Kitts and Nevis on Friday for its regular service.

On Wednesday, Air Century CRJ-200 arrived at runway 07 of Robert L Bradshaw International Airport as the charter flight provided service from Cuba. It is a Dominican Republic airline that operates charter and regularly scheduled services from the Santo Domingo La Isabela International Airport.

The airline commenced its operation in March 1992, the airline is known as the longest running airline from Dominican Republic.