Guyana's President Irfaan Ali receives Caribbean Global Leader Award for 2024

President Irfaan Ali received a total of 609 votes, proving his overwhelming success and popularity across his community.

29th of September 2024

Guyana: President Irfaan Ali received the Caribbean Global Leader 2024 award after being voted one of the top leaders in April. The award distribution ceremony took place in London on 28th September 2024, where President Ali extended his gratitude to all those who voted for his success. 

President Irfaan Ali received a total of 609 votes, proving his overwhelming success and popularity across his community. Upon receiving the reward President Ali was seen excited and enthusiastic as he was captured alongside his wife at the event. 

President Irfaan Ali at Caribbean Global Leader 2024
He was specifically recognized for his unwavering dedication and remarkable leadership in advancing not just Guyana, but helping out the wider Caribbean in their aim towards development. The President’s unwavering efforts and commitments towards his community made him land in this place achieving what many dreamt of. 

The voting revealed other leaders who followed President Irfaan Ali for the ultimate award were Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica, Prime Minister Terrance Drew of St Kitts and Nevis and many more. 

The Caribbean Global Awards are held to recognize outstanding performance and achievements. This award is a testament to providing the awardees a platform to exercise impactful changes and in turn, receive recognition for the same. 

The Award Ceremony was held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel at 6:00 pm and it was celebrated with a special Gala Dinner following the award distribution and an alluring Band Performance. The award ceremony was held under the theme ‘Unity is Strength’ promoting unity among Caribbean leaders.

Caribbean Global Leader 2024
Following this incredible achievement, President Irfaan Ali is receiving immense appreciation from many across social media. The Minister of Finance and Public Service for Guyana, extended his wishes to the Prime Minister wishing him a congratulations.

However, the comment section under the President’s post is full of wishes from netizens with more than 200 comments already made. 

Glynis Kisson, a user on Facebook said, “Congratulations to you President you’re the best by far A+ for good leadership blessings to you love our First Lady new look gorgeous.”

“Many congratulations to our President! You deserve a lot more too! God bless you and our First Lady for all your hard work thus far! We love you both,” a user said on Facebook.

Another user named Markus Madramuthu said, “Well deserved. Nobel Peace Prize for climate/ environmental. Should be awarded for his government and country for national worldwide climate and environmental for protecting his forests and animals.”

