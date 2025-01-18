Google launches special feature for ongoing rare Indian festival, ‘Mahakumbh Mela’

Google has enhanced the Mahakumbh search experience by showering pink rose petals on the screen and allowing users to share the festive touch across various platforms.

Google has once again made sure to provide its users with a unique web surfing experience by introducing a new feature for one of India’s rarest and most unique religious festival which is now happening and providing the visitors with a holy experience. This feature has been launched for the Mahakumbh festival which comes after 144 years.

For any search query related to Mahakumbh, including keywords such as “Mahakumbh”, “Kumbh”, or “Kumbh Mela” are greeted with a shower of pink rose petals dropping down the screen. The feature adds a festive and religious touch to the search page, creating excitement among viewers.

This innovative approach by google doesn’t end here as users also have the opportunity to share the experience to different platforms including WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and Email.

Significance of Mahakumbh

Notably, the festival of Mahakumbh, which began on 13th January 2025 and is one of the rarest and largest Spiritual gatherings. The festival is celebrated in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, India. At the festival, several and Sufis along with common people gather to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, which according to locals is a religious water body.

The Triveni Sangam is a confluence of Ganga, Saraswati, and Yamuna (the holy water bodies in India), and it is believed that taking a bath there during time of Kumbh spiritually cleanses a person with the divine elixir.

Hindu Mythology Behind the Kumbh Festival

According to Hindu Mythology, Hindu Gods and devils churned the ocean of creation to fight for the divine elixir or “Kumbh” to gain immortality. The event is described as Samundar Manthan, in Hindu scriptures.

During this event, God Indra (The god of Rain) ordered his son Jayant to carry away the Kumbh to protect it from the devils. During these four drops of the elixir dropped on four places in India which include Prayagraj, Ujjain, Haridwar, and Nashik.

Where and How Kumbh is celeberated?

This event took place for 12 days, and according to Hindu beliefs, 1 day at the God’s land is considered to be 1 year on earth. Hence the 1-day event means it has taken place 12 years on earth to complete.

The festival is hence celebrated after every 12 years at all four places and is referred to as Purna Kumbh (Full Kumbh), the event also takes place every six years at Haridwar and Prayagraj which is referred to as Ardh Kumbh (Half Kumbh). This year the Maha Kumbh is being celebrated which comes after 144 years or after the completion of 12 Purna Kumbhas. This festival is celebrated exclusively at Prayagraj.

India’s management for Kumbh festival

The festival in India is one of the largest human gatherings and it remains as a testament to India’s management as every facility is provided to the attendees there. Proper security, sanitation, healthcare and accommodation are being provided for the pilgrims.

On the first day of the Hindu festival, over 1.5 crore people took dip at the holy confluence. However, to date more than 70 million people have attended the Kumbh Mela.