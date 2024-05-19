Guyana: 19-year-old Labourer electrocuted, fell from three-story building

A Labourer has been killed after being electrocuted and falling from a three-story building on Norton Street, Georgetown on Friday

Guyana: A Labourer has been killed after being electrocuted and falling from a three-story building on Norton Street, Georgetown on Friday. He was working on the building and the sudden shock from the wires made him fall from the building, causing the death of the man who is identified as Bryan Hardilall.

The victim was a 19-year-old boy who was living at Lot 82 South Haslington Tarmac Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara (EBD) in Guyana. As per the police, the boy was employed as a Gutter Installer (roof man) by Unitech Awing and Shutter Manufacturer.

As usual, he was installing gutters on a building which was located at 27 Norton Street (between Hardina and Haley Street) in Guyana, and suddenly the gutters started giving shock. During his work, he was reportedly electrocuted and the force of the shock made him fall from the building.

Inquiries disclosed that the 19-year-old along with a 53-year-old colleague, were sent to the location by the company to install gutters on a three-story concrete structure under construction. After falling from the building, he was assessed by co-workers who informed the police about the incident and tried to take the boy to the hospital.

According to the 53-year-old man, at about 12:00hrs, he was on the ground floor and Hardiall was on the third floor, lifting aluminum gutters, when the gutters came into contact with electrical wires on the lamp pole, causing him (Hardiall) to be electrocuted, this resulted in him falling from the third floor to the ground floor.

At the time, the surroundings were wet, and the deceased was not wearing his boots or any protective gear. The Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) were summoned, and the 19-year-old was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he died at about 13:00hrs on the said date.

Police examined the deceased body, and swelling and bruises were seen on the body. The police officials of Guyana stated that they have launched the investigation and the company has also been considered for questioning of the probe so that the more accurate information could come out of the incident.