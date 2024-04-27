Explosive fire destroys two-storey concrete house in Guyana

A fire, suspected to be electrical in nature, destroyed a two storey concrete house and boutique, Colors of India, at Bath Settlement, Region Five, on Friday afternoon.

The owner, 52-year-old Suresh Latchman, also known as “Playerz” of Lot ‘D’ 16 Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, told investigators that he left home on Friday morning to transact business in Georgetown while his wife, Seelochanie Latchman, and their children and daughter-in-law were at home.

Suresh said that while he was returning home, he received the shocking news. He said that when he arrived home, the house was engulfed in flames.

According to Seelochanie Latchman, around 15:00 hours, she observed the electrical wire on the eastern side of the building sparking, and in a matter of minutes, it burst into flame. Thereafter, she, her daughter-in-law, and her children quickly exited the yard.

The Region Five Fire Department was contacted, and firefighters ventured to the scene.

The boutique was located at the bottom of his house. The businessman’s son operates a mechanic shop attached to the southern side of his house.

According to information gathered, the fire also destroyed three motor vehicles owned by the businessman. The estimated value of the damages is currently unknown. The house, businesses, and vehicles are uninsured.

The incident caused havoc across the region as netizens reacted to the situation. One added,” So sad to see this when you work very hard for what you want and just a few minutes all going away be strong My friend thankful that you and ur family is safe my prayers are with you all Once there is hope in God it will be a replacement again for you.”

Another added,” Everybody in Guyana want cheap work done on their businesses and homes so they’re not looking to hire license electricians because they charge more.”

One demanded,” It is important to have a Licensed Electrician conduct Electrical consultation and work on your businesses and homes. In the midst of the rapid growth and development in our country, alot of substandard material and skill is available on the market, make the right choice.”