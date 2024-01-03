Guyana: Man threatens to kill his wife and baby

The wife has been identified as Amanda Persaud and her five month old daughter, also of New Providence, Mahaicony Ranch Road.

Guyana: A man who has been identified as Vishan Motte, 29, of New Providence, Mahaicony Ranch Road, Region Five, who is said to be very abusive towards his 23-year-old common-law wife, has allegedly threatened to kill her and their baby girl.

The wife has been identified as Amanda Persaud, and her five-month-old daughter, also of New Providence, Mahaicony Ranch Road.

According to Anita Persaud, who is the sister of Manisha, Motte, and the 23-year-old woman have been together for over four years. They have a five-month-old daughter together.

Anita told Guyana Daily News that for the past several years, Motte has allegedly physically and verbally assaulted Manisha and had also reportedly attempted to burn their house down.

Manisha left Motte’s home and went back to her parents’ place over a week ago after she decided that she had enough of the man’s alleged abusive behaviour.

“A lot of times, the reason she had to go back is cause he came by our parents and threatened to kill them. He even one time light the house on fire to kill everyone inside the other time he came kicking down the door, leaving her with no choice but to go back with him. Every chance he gets, he beats her, and our father is 69 years old, going 70 in 10 days. Our mother is 60 years old. Fearing for our parents’ well-being, she goes back,” Anita disclosed.

However, Motte keeps showing up at Manisha’s parents’ place since they live several houses away from where he lives and he keeps harassing Manisha. The victim became tired of the man’s behaviour, and the police report was filed at the Mahaicony police station. The child protection service was also alerted of the issue, according to Anita.

Anita further said: “The child care removed the baby from his custody, and he isn’t allowed to see the baby until the court decides it cause he isn’t supporting the baby or the mother.”

Yesterday, Motte again showed up at Manisha’s parents’ place armed with a knife and allegedly threatened to kill her and his daughter because she reportedly refused to go back home with him. As a result, her sister Anita contacted 911 and informed them of the situation, and the police were sent to the location where Motte was located and arrested.

He was then taken into custody and was subsequently released on station bail. He has to appear in court next Wednesday.

Anita went on to disclose that countless reports have been made at the Mahaicony police station against the accused but once he is arrested and taken into custody he is placed on station bail and nothing reportedly comes out of the matter.

The man also allegedly stabbed his own father about a month ago.

“We are begging the Guyana police force. Something needs to be done about Vishan cause one day he is going to kill her (Manisha) and the baby, and that will be too late. We need help!” Anita concluded.