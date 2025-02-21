Grenada to host NDC Convention Rally; PM Skerrit, PM Pierre to feature as guest speakers

The Convention Rally in Grenada will be hosted by the NDC, led by Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, who also serves as the party's leader.

Grenada: The 38th edition of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s Convention Rally is set to return to Grenada on March 2, 2025, under the theme- “Accelerating a transformed NDC.” The rally is scheduled to be held at Beausejour Playing Field at 4:00 pm with the live performance of top local artistes.

The rally will be hosted by the NDC, under the leadership of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell who is also party's leader. He will address the audience and outline his agenda for the growth of the party by shedding light on the pressing issues and concerns of the small island nations like Grenada.

In addition to that, it is anticipated that he would also discuss several matters related to natural calamities and the Hurricane Season. Grenada and its sister islands have been hard hit by the passage of Hurricane Beryl, losing its infrastructure and basic means of livelihoods. He will also outline the work done by the government in providing assistance to the local citizens of the country.

The rally will also welcome distinguished guests from different countries who will celebrate the milestones achieved by NDC over the years in Grenada. The rally will feature Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit and Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J Pierre as the guest speakers who will visit Grenada and extend their support in the country’s rebuilding efforts.

Earlier in 2024, Dominica Labour Party also hosted the “Hope” event where Prime Minister Dr Skerrit invited PM Dickon Mitchell and PM Philip J Pierre as guest speakers. In the event, three of the political leaders connected with each other and talked about the resilience agenda of Dominica that was started by the country.

Now, their interactions will be further enhanced through the Convention rally where they will discuss the concerning matters of the small island nations. Now, NDC will also celebrate the 38 years of the formation.