PM Roosevelt Skerrit emphasizes multilateralism to address climate change issues

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit emphasized multilateralism to address global issues during his recent visit to the World Governments Summit (WSG) 2025 in Dubai.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that he participated in many panel discussions on key issues such as innovation in tourism, climate change and financing of global initiatives during the summit.

PM Skerrit stresses multilateralism to address global issues

“All participation highlighted the need for continued multilateralism in addressing global issues. The reality is that we, in this part of the world, the Caribbean, have to place ourselves in a better position to participate in the innovation which is taking place and avail of technologies available to countries, governments and citizens,” PM Skerrit said in his address at the Ministry of Finance’s Conference Room in Roseau.

The prime minister also stressed that Dominica needs to forge partnerships and alliances with other countries to capitalize on investments and innovations so that its younger workforce is equipped with the tools and trade and has the necessary qualification, education and skills to take advantage of the opportunities that are up for grabs.

PM Skerrit also touched upon the issue of financing – for adaptation, resilience-building – and said better terms and conditions of financing will allow a developing country such as Dominica to achieve economic self-reliance through self-investment.

Caribbean nations have challenges and opportunities to offer: PM

Recalling his visit to the summit where he met key leaders, including those from the field of business, Prime Minister Dr Skerrit said while the Caribbean nations have vulnerabilities in terms of climate change and external shocks, they also offer opportunities for investment in infrastructure, tourism, agriculture and can tie up with public and private sector entities towards that direction.

He made a similar statement during a session involving him and his counterpart from the Solomon Islands, Jeremiah Manele, where they spoke on the issue of climate change and crisis mitigation.

He also cited that the world was going in circles when it came to helping the small-island developing states to protect them from the devastating consequences of climate change and even sought a rules-based international arrangement under which the developed nations are held accountable.

In terms of infrastructure, Dominica has taken various initiatives in the fields of tourism, energy, infrastructure and investment such as in renewable energy, real estate and agriculture sectors and wants the private sector to play a defining role in its economy.

UAE team to visit Dominica in March

PM Skerrit also said in the press conference that a delegation from the UAE will reach Dominica in March to help his country’s digitization efforts.

PM Skerrit attended a summit in the UAE last week which was focused on innovation, tourism and climate change among other matters.

“One of the things that we got from the government of the UAE is that a team will be sent to us in March to look at our efforts towards digitization of Dominica and to see gaps in our strategy and national plan and to see how they can assist us to develop a broader (plan),” he said.

The prime minister who praised the UAE’s digital transformation initiatives during his visit to Dubai and said his government also plans to replicate it in agriculture and capacity-building with the Middle-Eastern nation’s support, focused on deeper efforts to enhance Dominica’s digitization project.

Skerrit wants technology to create money, jobs

He said the whole idea is to ensure that technology is used in every sphere of society – be it in airports, hospitals (health management systems), schools (not just having a laptop but to know how to use it), agriculture, road safety and others.

PM Skerrit said it is not enough to have a cell phone or be on social media platforms but to ensure that technology is immersed in society and is used to make money, create jobs and bring foreign reserves into the country.

PM Skerrit is set to attend the 48th Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government Meeting in Barbados on Wednesday, February 19.