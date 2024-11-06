US Ambassador Nyhus presents gifts to Dominica’s President Sylvanie Burton

The ambassador, a proud member of the Chinook Indian Nation, presented the president with gifts from his home in Washington State and a gift from his tribe.

Dominica: The ambassador for US Embassy Bridgetown, Roger F. Nyhus extended heartfelt gifts to the President of Dominica Sylvanie Burton during his visit to the island.

The ambassador, a proud member of the Chinook Indian Nation, presented the president with gifts from his home in Washington State and a gift from his tribe.

The gifts Sylvanie Burton received from the ambassador included two glass baby candleholders from Seattle in the colours of the tribe and environment. She also received a native American blanket designed by Chinook Indian Nation Chair Tony Johnson, a gift from the tribe.

While extending the gift, the ambassador said, “May our canoes glide effortlessly across the seas, and may our peoples join together, learn from each other, and chart successful paths forward as friends.”

In the shared pictures, President Sylvanie Burton is seen overwhelmed upon receiving the gifts from the US ambassador to Dominica, Roger F. Nyhus. She is seen handling the gifts with excitement and focusing on the details of the blanket she received.

US Ambassador Nyhus with Dominica’s President Sylvanie Burton The Blanket is black and white and has an orange straight-weaved design in its middle and borders.

The information about the official meeting of both the leaders was shared on the official Facebook page of the US embassy in Bridgetown, where the authorities described President Sylvanie Burton as a ‘remarkable’ leader.

“Dominica President Sylvanie Burton is remarkable not only because she is the only Indigenous president in the Caribbean but because of her deep commitment to her people. She is Kalinago, an Indigenous people of the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean,” the post read.

Notably, the ambassador was on a visit to Dominica for the celebration of the 46th independence anniversary. During his visit, he also met the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit. During the meeting, the ambassador and the Prime Minister shared several topics for mutual benefit.

Their mutual discussions focused on areas of interest, including Climate Change, Resilience, and Sustainability. They also touched on several topics aimed at enhancing the diplomatic ties of both nations, as they stated that diplomacy matters the most.

