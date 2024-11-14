Bahamas: Heroic welcome planned for WNBA champion Jonquel Jones

She will touch down in the Bahamas on Thursday at 11:20 am and receive the grand welcome at the Grand Bahama International Airport and Junkanoo Rush out.

Bahamas: Jonquel Jones from the Bahamas is all set to receive a heroic welcome for winning the WNBA Championship with her New York Liberty teammates. She will return to her homeland today with her WNBA Finals MVP trophy and the country will celebrate her victory with a comprehensive schedule of events.

She will touch down in the Bahamas on Thursday at 11:20 am and receive the grand welcome at the Grand Bahama International Airport and Junkanoo Rush out. She will interact with government officials and meet her family to celebrate her great milestones at the global stage.

On November 15, 2024, she will conduct school visits at 10:00 am, meeting with school children and encouraging them about the significance of hard work and passion. She will also shed light on her journey to the championship and outline the importance of sports in human life.

On November 16, 2024, Jonquel Jones will participate in a series of events starting with the Motorcade rally at 10:00 am. She will rally around the country and interact with the citizens who supported her basketball journey.

At 2:00 pm, the athlete will visit Basketball Clinic and St George’s Gym to advice the participants about several techniques of the sport. The gym is for teenagers from 13 to 18 years of age.

At 7:30 pm, Jones will arrive at Nassau by landing at Lynden Pindling International Airport where she will be honoured with special awards and rewards. After reaching the capital city, she will again participate in series of events that are planned by the government of the Bahamas for her welcome and celebration of the milestones.

On November 18, 2024, she will visit Junkanoo Rush-Out and Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre at 3:45 pm. Jones will also arrive for press conference at Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium at 4:00 pm and visit the Basketball clinic which is for people of age between 13 and 18.

Notably, Jonquel Jones has received the 2024 WNBA Finals MVP at the recently held championship due to her performance. She played with an average of 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds throughout the series.