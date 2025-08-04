CPL trophy tours St Kitts and Nevis with roadshow and fans meet greet

St Kitts and Nevis: The much-anticipated trophy of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has arrived in St Kitts and Nevis on August 1, 2025. The tour commenced with the roadshow at 11 am at Newtown, St Peter’s Monkey-Hill and Mcknight and ran through 3 pm.

The roadshow featured entertaining performances where fans were given the chance to hold the trophy and meet their cricket legends. Moving forward, the trophy arrived at Republic Bank where it toured from 3 pm to 5 pm, enhancing the experience of the audience with the cricketing event of the CPL.

The last tour of the day included the Frigate Bay “Bar Hops” which commenced at 6 pm and ran through 8 pm. The audience and the citizens danced and extended best wishes to the team for their upcoming campaign of 2 months in the CPL 2025.

On August 2, 2025, the tour hosted a popup event on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Courts, Basseterre from 10 am to 12 pm. The opportunity is given to fans to meet legends and rub shoulders with local heroes. The live music and entertainment attracted the audience with proper interactive zones where people play games, win prizes and explore activities that were hosted by CPL sponsors.

On the last day of the tour, the trophy reached Beach Cool Down named Sunshine Beach in Nevis and the event ran from 2 pm to 6 pm. The audience explored the magnificent beauty of the exclusive beach in Nevis and promoted the upcoming CPL matches.

In addition to that, the tour has also provided a chance to win a “Mound Ticket” with every purchase in the event. The offer will be available with the first 200 tickets sold and for this, people will have to register at the official site of CPL 2025.

Notably, the Republic Bank CPL 2025 is all set to commence on August 14, 2025 with the match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriot (SKNP) and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons (ABF). The match is scheduled to take place in St Kitts.

The Warner Park Cricket Stadium in Basseterre will host five matches of the CPL and their schedule will feature:

The second match of the CPL will be held between SKNP and Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) on August 15, 2025 at 7: 00 pm. The third match will be held between SKNP and Trinbago Knight Riders on August 17, 2025 at 7: 00 pm.

The fourth match will be held between SKNP and Saint Lucia Kings on August 19, 2025 and the fifth match will be held between SKNP and Barbados Royals on August 21, 2025.