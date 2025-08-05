Shadiamond Assanah from Guyana crowned new Miss Caribbean Culture Queen 2025

Her victory also marked the third consecutive victory in the pageant competition by a Guyanese model.

Nevis: The 2025 edition of the Miss Caribbean Culture Queen Pageant has just been concluded in Nevis on 4th August 2025, and Shadiamond Assanah of Guyana has been crowned as the reigning queen for the pageant. The pageant competition was held as one of the events in the highly anticipated Nevis 2025 Culturama festival.

Her victory also marked the third consecutive victory in the pageant competition by a Guyanese model. She secured a total of 1213 points to secure a victory along with a title of best evening gown award. She was seen wearing a blue coloured mermaid styled gown which was covered with a cape styled like a huge ball gown.

She continued delivering confident performances and showstopping runway walks as she came in a striking red bold bikini in the swimwear segment. Following her victory, she has been congratulated widely across social media, not just from Guyana but across the Caribbean.

Netizens are praising her for her confidence, bold beauty and alluring personality. A user named Ayanna Daly on Facebook wrote, “Back-to-back to back crown for Guyana.... Congratulations. At this point, they best carry the whole show Guyana...”

Desiree Andrews another user said, “congratulations to you Shadiamond you made tears come to my eyes great job.”

Missosology Guyana, an official page for recognizing pageants from across Guyana and young talent also congratulated Shadiamond on her victory.

“What an incredible achievement! Not only did Shadiamond showcase her unmatched beauty, grace, and talent, but this historic win marks the third year in a row that Guyana has claimed the coveted title! Congratulations to Shadiamond for bringing home the crown and continuing Guyana's legacy of excellence on the regional stage! This victory is a testament to her hard work, determination, and the spirit of Caribbean culture. Here's to even more success in the future,” they wrote.