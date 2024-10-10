Hayley Matthews becomes second West Indies woman to score 100 wickets in T20Is

10th of October 2024

Caribbean: Hayley Matthews from West Indies scored 100 wickets in a match against Scotland during the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on October 6, 2024. She took one wicket in her four-over spell with 21 runs and shattered the world record by becoming the second West Indies woman to achieve the target. 

The match was held in Dubai where the World Cup has been progressing towards its league stage. West Indies is in Group B and stood in third position after winning one out of two matches and securing 2 points in the points table. 

In the match, Scotland won the toss and decided to bat first and set the target of 100 runs for West Indies by making only 100 runs in 20 overs with the loss of eight wickets. Ailsa Lister and Kathryn Bryce played well in the match by scoring 26 and 25 runs respectively in the match. 

However, the continuous loss of wickets restricted Scotland at a low score and made it easy for the women of West Indies to chase the target. The team won the match by making 101 runs with the loss of four wickets in 11.4 overs. 

With the powerful batting from the West Indies women, the team managed to win their first match in the T20 World Cup 2024. Qiana Joseph made 31 runs off 18 deliveries and was supported by Deandra Dottin who made 28 runs off 15 deliveries. 

On the other hand, Chinelle Henry made 18 runs off 10 deliveries. Now, the team is on the third position the group B and the first position was secured by South Africa by winning two out of three matches and four points. 

Now, West Indies will play its third match of the schedule today against Bangladesh and if the team wants to move forward in the World Cup, then they must win all the forthcoming matches. 

