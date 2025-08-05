Sunrise Airways launches six new nonstop routes from St Maarten

The service will be given from Princess Juliana International Airport to Tortola, Antigua, Dominica, St Kitts, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and Grenada.

Caribbean: Sunrise Airways is all set to launch six new nonstop routes from St Maarten to destinations in the Eastern Caribbean. The service will be launched on the lowest fare, catering to the demands of the passengers from across the region.

The service will be given from Princess Juliana International Airport to Tortola, Antigua, Dominica, St Kitts, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and Grenada. It will bring more connectivity across the Caribbean as the service has started on July 27, 2025.

The lowest launch fare will be started at $79 with the service from St Maarten to St Kitts and Nevis. On the other hand, the flights from St Maarten to Tortola, Antigua and Dominica will be starting at $99. The new routes to Saint Lucia, Grenada and St Vincent by Sunrise Airways will be launched on the fares starting at $199.

The new flights began operating July 27, part of a significant regional push by the fast-growing Sunrise Airways.

The additions mark one of the most meaningful boosts to intra-Caribbean airlift in years, with Sunrise making it easier than ever to island hop out of St Maarten. It’s part of what has been major growth in intra-regional travel in the last few years on carriers like InterCaribbean, Liat Air, and Caribbean Airlines.

The announcement comes as regional connectivity continues to be a top priority for travelers, particularly those looking to combine multiple islands on a single trip. New flights will provide a chance to explore these Caribbean islands much more closely.

The interCaribbean flights will enhance relations and travel options between the countries, aiming to operate the airlift sector seamlessly. Now, the citizens will be given a chance to travel within these countries during the festivals, carnivals and music events, offering greater exposure to the travellers from the Caribbean region.

Sunrise Airways will also enhance its footprints in the region.