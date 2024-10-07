Captains announced for Dominica’s Dream 11 Nature Isle T10 tournament’s 6th edition
The event this year will take place from December 7th to 22nd at the end of this year.
7th of October 2024
Dominica: The Dream 11 Nature Isle T10 Cricket Tournament is all set to initiate its 6th edition this December in Dominica. The authorities, in light of this, have announced a complete series of Captains and retained players for the event.
The event this year will take place from December 7th to 22nd at the end of this year. The 6th edition of the event will feature 6 teams competing for the ultimate title. The Cricket tournament which is held every year is a form of short-term cricket and aims to boost the craze for the sport in Dominica.
The authorities though have revealed the list of captains and retained players, the Final Draft of the players and event schedule will be released by authorities on 19th October at 10:00 am.
CHAMPAGNE REEF DIVERS
Captain – Stephan Pascal
Retained Players
Leniko Boucher
Shian Brathwaite
Brian Joseph
VALLEY HIKERS
Captain – Vincent Lewis
Retained Players
Micah Joseph
Savio Anselm
Jason Lamothe
BARANA AUTE WARRIORS
Captain – Jervin Gian Benjamin
Retained Players
Stephan Naitram
Gilon Tyson
Kharmal Hamilton
TITOU GORGE SPLASHERS
Captain – Jerlani Robinson
Retained Players
Lex Magloire
Dillon Douglas
Daneal Dupigny
SARI SARI SUNRISERS
Captain – Tyrone Theophille
Retained Players
Kyron Phillip Tyrese Leblanc
Jahson Vidal
INDIAN RIVER ROWERS
Captain – Kavem Hodge
Retained Players
Lee Louisy
Dionnie Rolle
The event, held in light of boosting tourism activity on the island, is supported by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit to make it a special occasion.
The hype this year will be high to watch the Indian River Rowers' Captain Kavem Hodge as he recently showcased a phenomenal performance during his visit to England under the test series against the country. Kavem Hodge played for West Indies and scored his maiden test century at the cricket event.
The cricket event recently held its 5th edition in July at Roseau, where The Valley Hikers emerged as the ultimate winners. However, this time, netizens are aiming for their favourite teams to win and cheering for them.
Latest
- Grenada: Ministry of Education to pay long-awaited salaries...
-
EXCLUSIVE: West Indies to welcome England for cricket series...
-
New streamlined vehicle registration system launched in St K...
-
Caribbean Airlines flights affected due to closure of Orland...
-
St Kitts and Nevis launches Pajama Talk party, applications...
Related Articles
Monday, 7th Oct 2024
Monday, 7th Oct 2024
Monday, 7th Oct 2024
Monday, 7th Oct 2024
Monday, 7th Oct 2024
Monday, 7th Oct 2024
Monday, 7th Oct 2024
Monday, 7th Oct 2024