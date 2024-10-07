Captains announced for Dominica’s Dream 11 Nature Isle T10 tournament’s 6th edition

The event this year will take place from December 7th to 22nd at the end of this year.

7th of October 2024

Dominica: The Dream 11 Nature Isle T10 Cricket Tournament is all set to initiate its 6th edition this December in Dominica. The authorities, in light of this, have announced a complete series of Captains and retained players for the event. 

The event this year will take place from December 7th to 22nd at the end of this year. The 6th edition of the event will feature 6 teams competing for the ultimate title. The Cricket tournament which is held every year is a form of short-term cricket and aims to boost the craze for the sport in Dominica. 

The authorities though have revealed the list of captains and retained players, the Final Draft of the players and event schedule will be released by authorities on 19th October at 10:00 am. 

CHAMPAGNE REEF DIVERS

Captain – Stephan Pascal

Retained Players

Leniko Boucher

Shian Brathwaite

Brian Joseph

VALLEY HIKERS

Captain – Vincent Lewis

Retained Players

Micah Joseph

Savio Anselm

Jason Lamothe

BARANA AUTE WARRIORS

Captain – Jervin Gian Benjamin

Retained Players

Stephan Naitram

Gilon Tyson

Kharmal Hamilton

TITOU GORGE SPLASHERS

Captain – Jerlani Robinson

Retained Players

Lex Magloire

Dillon Douglas

Daneal Dupigny

SARI SARI SUNRISERS

Captain – Tyrone Theophille

Retained Players

Kyron Phillip Tyrese Leblanc

Jahson Vidal

INDIAN RIVER ROWERS

Captain – Kavem Hodge

Retained Players

Lee Louisy 

Dionnie Rolle

The event, held in light of boosting tourism activity on the island, is supported by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit to make it a special occasion. 

The hype this year will be high to watch the Indian River Rowers' Captain Kavem Hodge as he recently showcased a phenomenal performance during his visit to England under the test series against the country. Kavem Hodge played for West Indies and scored his maiden test century at the cricket event.

The cricket event recently held its 5th edition in July at Roseau, where The Valley Hikers emerged as the ultimate winners. However, this time, netizens are aiming for their favourite teams to win and cheering for them. 

