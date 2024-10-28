PM Dickon Mitchell highlights lessons learnt from Hurricane Beryl

The Prime Minister during the radio show highlighted the importance of gratitude and vigilance while noting that the season is not yet over.

Grenada: Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, during his recent interview at the GBN’s Good Morning Grenada, highlighted the lessons the federation has learned from the recent passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The Prime Minister during the radio show highlighted the importance of gratitude and vigilance while noting that the season is not yet over.

PM Dickon Mitchell stated the first lesson learned from the disaster is that the nation needs to significantly ramp up its preparedness for the climate changes it is facing.

The second lesson highlighted by the Prime Minister is the importance of information sharing. The Prime Minister stated his views as he said, “Information sharing, making sure that we are doing the drills, making sure that we are constantly monitoring, and ensuring that people understand that these things are not to be taken for granted.”

He added that Hurricane Beryl has called for better and well-stimulated practices including an enhanced communication system to address the public in need efficiently during the disaster.

“I think we also learned all the importance of making sure that we can communicate assuming the communication systems remain up, that we communicate clearly, precisely, accurately, and as frequently as we can with the public,” PM Dickon Mitchell said.

Prime Minister Mitchell stated that it is important as part of our preparedness to ensure that we can respond and that too in an efficient and timely manner.

The PM mentioned that they already informed all the citizens of the potential threat the hurricane may pose and its seriousness much earlier before it arrived on the island. However, he said that he saw large gatherings in places like Wobble and so on.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the role of collecting relief supplies as he said, “One critical lesson learned is the need to decentralize the storage of supplies, in particular, relief supplies. And we have to ensure that these supplies are decentralized before the climate event reaches us.”

Notably, the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique suffered the most damage from Hurricane Beryl as it damaged the whole island. The takeover of Hurricane Beryl not just acted as a lesson to people in the Caribbean but the whole world calling out for resilience and climate sustainability.





