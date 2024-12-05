PM Terrance Drew attends Christmas Concert at Deane Glasford Primary School

PM Drew and his wife were greeted by students and school management with a welcome music performance and a bouquet of flowers.

5th of December 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew attended the Christmas concert at Deane Glasford Primary School in St. Peter’s on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his wife Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew to the concert where they met the children and celebrated the Christmas spirit. 

PM Drew and his wife were greeted by students and school management with a welcome music performance and a bouquet of flowers. He praised children and encouraged them to enjoy the true spirit of Christmas and the festive occasion. 

In the concert, students performed and showcased their talents in different fields including singing, dancing and acting. Several of them performed skits and plays showcasing the culture of St Kitts and Nevis and the significance of Christmas for leading a secure, happy and peaceful lives. 

Prime Minister Dr Drew appreciated their skills and asked them to nurture them for their brighter future and growth. He also extended gratitude to the school for inviting and organizing such a wonderful event. 

PM Drew and his wife also handed over Christmas presents to the students for their wonderful performances and extended greetings to the management of the school. He applauded the teachers for their teaching and instilling enhanced skills in the children who portrayed true meaning of Christmas in such an exclusive and authentic way. 

He expressed delight in meeting with children in the colourful attire and stated that the concert showcased true talents and skills. PM Drew encouraged them to continue explore new venture in their lives and enhance their spirit for Christmas and cultural heritage of St Kitts and Nevis. 

Prime Minister Drew visits schools during the Christmas season every year to celebrate the festive occasion with the children of the twin island federation. He encourages the students about the significance of the cultural celebration and instill the teaching of Jesus Christ among the children. He also presents gifts to the students showcasing appreciation towards their performances and skills. 

Anglina Byron

