Four held with firearms in Trinidad crime eradication exercises

Trinidad and Tobago: The law enforcement agencies of Trinidad and Tobago conducted multiple crime eradication exercises which led to the seizure of three illegal firearms and ammunition. The exercises in the multiple divisions around the island also ended with the arrest of four suspects involved in the illegal activities, which was disclosed by the police department on Wednesday, 01 May.

The first crime eradication exercise seizing illegal firearms was conducted in the southwestern division of Trinidad which was carried out at nearly 5:40 am. The operation was conducted by a team of law enforcement officers from the Task Force and Gang Unit.

The operation was guided to the residence of a suspected man on Tuesday 30 April, in a locality of Penal, a town of Trinidad in the southwestern part of the island. In the search of the targeted house, the police officers on duty found an unauthorised firearm, which was a Taurus revolver.

The seized revolver was recovered from the ceiling of the toilet where it was hidden. The gun was also loaded with four counts of ammunition. The suspect man who was occupying the house with three other individuals at the time was immediately booked by the police officers and taken into custody for the offence of illegal possessions.

The other crime eradication exercise was conducted between 10:30 am to 01:30 pm in the district of Cumuto, a town of Trinidad in the northeastern part of the island. The assigned team of investigating officers made their way to the bushy area along Four Roads in the Tamana locality.

In the locality, the search was executed by the team of police officers which led them to the discovery of a lethal weapon, which was a shotgun. It is said that the officers on duty found a bag in the bushes that contained the shotgun with fourteen counts of 12-gauge cartridges. Reportedly, the seized shotgun was found to be a homemade weapon.

One more crime eradication exercise was reported in the western division of Trinidad on the morning of Wednesday 01 May. The operation was led by the police officers from the Task Force in the district of Carenage, a town of Trinidad in the northwestern part of the island.

The team of on-duty police officers searched a boatyard during the operation which led to the seizure of another firearm, which was a Beretta pistol. The gun contained five counts of ammo which was found under a boat at the place. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing in all the criminal cases.