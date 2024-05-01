Mayaro: 72 aged man held for sexual assault on 64 aged woman

Trinidad and Tobago: A male senior citizen is booked by the law enforcement department in the case of alleged sexual assault in Mayaro. The case was recorded on Saturday 27 April, around 8:15 pm, when a woman in the neighbourhood became the victim of the criminal act at her own home.

In the records, the accused senior citizen is identified with his age which is disclosed to be around 72 years old. Meanwhile, the victim of the criminal act is identified as a 64-year-old woman. Both the involved sides of the sexual assault case are the residents of Mayaro, a town of Trinidad in the southeastern part of the island.

As per the reports, the alleged incident of the Mayaro sexual assault on the victim woman was reported on the day while she was at her apartment in the Pierreville locality. The accusation on the suspect is that he sexually assaulted the woman while entering her house without any permission.

It is mentioned that the accused old man made her way into the apartment without informing her when the lady was involved in something. The statement says that the man approached the woman unexpectedly from behind and held her.

Subsequently, the accused old man started kissing the victim woman. It is stated that the man was saying to the woman at the time, “Ah get yuh now.” As the woman observed the attempt of the man, she pushed him away from herself and expressed her disagreement.

Against the resistance of the victim woman, it is said that the man started assaulting her sexually. The victim woman who kept opposing the suspect somehow managed to get out of her house while escaping the old man. Straight after the victim ran to the house of other neighbours and asked for help.

The resident of neighbourhood intervened in the situation and rescued the victim woman after understanding the situation. The neighbours wasted no time and reported the incident of sexual assault in Mayaro to the law enforcement department.

In response to the report of the sexual assault in the region of their jurisdiction, a team of officers from the Mayaro Police Station took charge and left for the mentioned address. After arriving at the scene, the police officers on duty took note of the criminal act after which the action was initiated in the way.

The responding team of police officers under the leadership of Sergeant Nathai booked the senior citizen for the allegations raised against him. The victim woman was taken to the Mayaro Health Facility for treatment under medical attention. WPC Mentor took over the case and further proceedings are ongoing in the case.