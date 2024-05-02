Lethal shooting in Port of Spain killed a 34-year-old man

Trinidad and Tobago: A 34-year-old man was declared dead after being found bleeding on the road due to a fatal shooting attack in Port of Spain. The criminal act of lethal attack was recorded in a neighbourhood of East Dry River on the afternoon of Tuesday, 30 April, around 2:00 pm.

The deceased victim who was found in critical condition along the road is identified as a 34-year-old man. The name of the dead man is identified as Bevon Woods as per the documents. The victim of the life-taking shooting attack is said to be a resident of Jackson Place, located in Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago.

As per the reports, the man became the victim of the fatal shooting in Port of Spain while he was walking along the road in his locality. At nearly 2:00 pm, the man was out in the locality near his home when he was approached by an unknown shooter or shooters.

It is mentioned that the criminal act of shooting in Port of Spain was noticed by the local people of the neighbourhood. As the fatal shooting attack took place on the victim, the loud noise of the explosion was spread around the area which was heard by the residents of the locality.

After hearing the multiple loud explosions in the locality the residents of the neighbourhood got concerned. The people went out of their homes to find out about the incident. While looking for the reason behind the loud noise, the residents found the victim lying on the roadway.

It is said that the victim man was down on the ground after getting shot multiple times. The man was covered with his own blood flowing from his wounds of gunshots. The reports say that the man suffered from the injuries of the gunshot on his back and on the neck.

Straight after the discovery of the shooting crime, the residents of Port of Spain raised a call to the law enforcement department. The information of the criminal act was given to the police department after which a team of assigned officers from the Port of Spain Division took charge in response.

The responding team of police officers made their way to the mentioned address where the crime took place. On the shooting site, the police officers spotted the bleeding dead body of the victim after which the report of the shooting was confirmed. The investigating officers on duty seized the site of the crime to initiate the process of the early investigation.

Reportedly, the officers from the Homicide Bureau all joined the investigation process in the case. The designated medical officer was also summoned to the mentioned location to start with the examination of the body. The investigation was conducted by a team of police officers under the leadership of Senior Superintendent Etienne and Senior Superintendent Thom.

As the victim lost his life after the lethal shooting attack, the designated medical officer took the dead body under his charge and examined the deceased man. After the check-up, the designated medical officers shared his noted points with the police team on site after which the dead body was ordered to be taken from the crime scene.

Subsequently, the dead body was taken for further proceedings. Meanwhile, the police officers are conducting an investigation to find the culprit involved in the crime. Currently, there is no update on the number of culprits involved in the crime, while the officers are also trying to figure out the reason behind the shooting attack in Port of Spain.