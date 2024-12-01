Antigua’s Sandals Grande named Caribbean's Most Romantic Resort for 10th consecutive year

Sandals Grande, with this achievement, has solidified itself as the top romantic getaway, offering luxury and serenity to the couples over time.

Antigua and Barbuda: Sandals Grande in Antigua and Barbuda has been once again named as the Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort. This marks the 10th consecutive year that the resort has received this prestigious title by the renowned World Travel Awards.

Sandals Grande, with this achievement, has solidified itself as the top romantic getaway, offering luxury and serenity to the couples over time.

This milestone also marks the resort’s decade long reign of providing excellence, further establishing it as one of the premier romantic destinations.

Other nominations made into this category of the World Travel Awards included, Nevis’ Four Seasons resort, The Ocean club- A luxury collection resort, Costa Norte of Dominican Republic, Rosewood Le Guanahani of St Barth, Amanyara and COMO Parrot Cay of Turks and Caicos.

Antigua’s Sandals Grande Apart from being crowned as the Most Romantic Resort of the Caribbean, Sandals Grande also holds several other awards in its name presented by the renowned World Travel Awards.

The resort has named itself as the World’s Leading Honeymoon Resort for seven consecutive years from 1997 to 2003. It was also honored with the title of Antigua and Barbuda’s leading resort from 2004 to 2015.

Antigua’s Sandals Grande The facility also holds a prestigious record of being the World’s most Romantic Resort for a continued period of 8 years, until its winning streak broke in 2011 to win again in 2014.

These achievements from the World Travel Awards, a renowned recognition, have strengthened the resort in the hospitality industry, making it a strong leader in offering luxury and romance.

About Sandals Grande

Sandals Grande, an adult only resort, is located on one of Antigua’s most beautiful and famous beaches, Dickenson Bay.

With White sandy beach shores, and blue-green hued sea waters, the resort offers an unforgettable experience to couples creating timeless memories for their honeymoon.

The resort being surrounded by Caribbean styled beachfront village, a seaside garden oasis, majestic palm trees, with cool wind breeze acts as an added advantage to what visitors expect.

Antigua’s Sandals Grande The resort also includes 7 bars, including swim-up bars, and separate stocked up bars in every room. Sporting activities include Snorkeling, Kayaks, Paddleboards, Tennis, Land sports, Pools, whirlpools, and live shows.

Sandals Grande offers 21 different room categories, offering tourists a wide range of options to choose from according to their budget and expected facilities.

World Travel Awards

The World Travel Awards is an internationally known organization which recognizes nations and their facilities in terms of travel, tourism and hospitality.

The renowned global program’s purpose is to support and promote tourism industry globally and honour them for their excellence.

The organization extends awards in several different categories, and voting for the same is performed at their official site.